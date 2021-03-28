It could not have been any easier.
My first COVID-19 vaccination is what I'm talking about.
I'd had more than a couple of appointment calls to come on down and get stuck, but I hesitated because I thought I needed to wait 90 days after I was declared free of the virus that I contracted in late January. When I found out 60 days is plenty — and that some people got a shot only a couple weeks after recovery — I signed up.
I was shocked that the very people who gave me the virus (names are omitted to protect the innocent) are not sure they are going to get the vaccine. That's crazy. With all the variants out there and the chance you can get it twice, it was a no-brainer for me.
So, the wife and I headed to the Charlotte Harbor Events and Conference Center for a 9 a.m. appointment. We got there around 8:40 a.m. and were in a line with about 12 or 15 other people. Charlotte County staff was manning tables set up to accommodate probably four to six people at one time. We were asked to fill out some paperwork (this was the only glitch since it was the same form we filled out online). But it only took a couple minutes and we were sent into the big room.
There were people everywhere, but it was very well coordinated and every staff member knew exactly what their job was. We sat down and in two minutes a fella from Fort Myers with a long, long beard was checking our IDs and sending us to a nurse.
My nurse was from Alabama. It appears, and I don't know this for sure, that the company coordinating the vaccinations recruits from all over the U.S.
I had barely told her which arm to stick when I felt the sting. Bang! It was over.
They guided us to an area where others were waiting their 15 minutes for any bad reaction. Punta Gorda EMTs were standing by, just in case.
We were given a time we could leave and sure enough when that time came we headed out. It took a total of 25 minutes.
I never liked getting a shot. When I was very small, I had rheumatic fever and I remember Dr. Moore used to come to the house (yes it was that long ago, house calls) to give me a shot. Sometimes they had to wrestle me down.
But this was one shot I was actually looking forward to. So far the worst reaction was a very sore arm. And I feel just a little out of sorts but no terrible headache, no nausea.
And, even though the second is supposed to give you a stronger reaction, I will be glad to get it, too, and be done with this coronavirus — hopefully forever.
If you haven't made up your mind yet, let me give you my best advice and that is to sign up and get the shot. It's free. It's quick. And, after you're vaccinated you can sit in the vaccinated section at all the big sports events.
Go Reds! Go Nets! Go Marshall!
John Hackworth is the Pultizer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
