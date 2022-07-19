Good day to all!
Did you know that land destined to become Punta Gorda was initially platted as the town of Trabue?
Isaac H. Trabue was born March 25, 1831 in Russell County, Kentucky, a border state during the Civil War, and although a slave owner, he decided to serve with Union forces.
Two of his brothers fought for the Confederacy.
Ironically, instead of freeing his slaves, he placed them in Union service as hospital nurses and workmen in the quartermaster corp.
Although he served as a colonel under William Tecumseh Sherman, his most valuable contribution to the Union war effort was supplying coal from his mines on the lower Ohio River to steamers employed by Grant’s Army of the Cumberland.
After the war, he practiced law in Louisville and was a well-known chess player in the state.
Trabue also tried his hand at Kentucky politics, unsuccessfully running for congress in 1872, state treasurer in 1877, and state attorney general in 1879.
Concerning his expertise at chess, he claimed to have beaten one of the world’s best, Johannes Zukerfort, in an 1883 Louisville match. Zukerfort, one of the leading players during the 1870s and ’80s, lost to Wilhelm Steinitz in 1886, at what is recognized as the first world championship.
It was also in 1883, that Isaac noticed a newspaper ad extolling the virtues of land ownership in the Charlotte Harbor area. It had been placed by British immigrant John Cross, founder of Liverpool, a settlement several miles up the Peace River, now abandoned. Cross was local agent for Hamilton Disston who owned 4,000,000 acres of south Florida.
Suffering from poor health, Trabue decided to make Southwest Florida his home and proceeded to purchase 30 acres along the harbor from James Lanier that same year. Lanier had settled on the Peace River’s southern shore just a year earlier.
Trabue’s stake came from a $4,125 judgement he’d won against the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. His holdings on the river’s south shore eventually reached some 380 acres. He claimed to have paid $1.25 per acre.
Kelly Harvey, a surveyor already in the area on another assignment, was hired to lay out the town plat. A task he completed in December 1884. The plat was first recorded with Kentucky’s Florida Land Commissioner in Jefferson County (Louisville) on Jan. 6, 1885, and subsequently on Feb. 24 with the Manatee County Clerk. The Charlotte Harbor area was part of Manatee County at the time.
Isaac and his wife Virginia also arrived in 1885 by sailing vessel, after taking the train from Kentucky to Cedar Key, and moved into the Lanier cabin. It was located near the banyan tree on West Retta Esplanade, planted years later by Marian McAdow. An historic marker notes the approximate spot.
Soon after their arrival, Isaac realized he needed the railroad to help his envisioned town develop. Consequently, he traveled to Boston and convinced owners of the Florida Southern Railway to make Trabue the country’s southernmost terminus and build a grand resort hotel. In exchange, he deeded the railroad half his real estate holdings.
The first passenger train reached Trabue on Aug. 1, 1886.
Red headed and barely 5 feet tall, Isaac Trabue quarreled and litigated with just about everybody he did business with in Florida, which likely contributed to a group of men meeting in December 1887 to incorporate the new town as Punta Gorda.
Trabue had “lost” his town, but his legacy remained with streets named for family members and, at least, one-time friends and business associates.
His love of chess had led him in 1885, to endow a tournament to be held yearly on the second Monday of December.
Isaac remained in Punta Gorda until shortly before his death in July 1907, at Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
His estate, valued at around $500,000, consisted of Kentucky coal land, 13,000 acres, Florida timber land, 70,000 acres, and cypress land, 2,000 acres, plus considerable holdings in Punta Gorda. However, and perhaps to his amusement, Isaac’s will was so unclear, his widow and relatives litigated it for years.
Trabue is buried in the family plot at Frankfurt, Kentucky, near Daniel Boone’s burial site.
Visit Charlotte County’s website to view photographs of Trabue’s real estate office building, now located in the History Park on Shreve Street. Select “Community Services,” then “Libraries and History.” Click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line.
Photographs of Trabue himself can be found on the internet and at the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search” and enter the search criteria.
Trabue’s town plat can be viewed on the Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court’s website. Once the site is accessed, select “Searches,” then “Plats and Condominiums.” At the “Description” box, enter “Trabue,” select “Submit,” then “Trabue” and an image of the plat will appear.
Interestingly, it is drawn with a southerly rather than northerly orientation.
