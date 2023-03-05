Almost everyone is familiar with coleus — it was one of the first plants that I grew as a child.
The coleus has colorful foliage in shades of green, red, pink, yellow and maroon.
Almost everyone is familiar with coleus — it was one of the first plants that I grew as a child.
The coleus has colorful foliage in shades of green, red, pink, yellow and maroon.
The leaf shape is also very variable as is the ultimate height of individual plants. Coleus has earned its place as a seasonal annual that can be easily propagated and provides an array of new color combinations and leaf types for every taste.
Coleus are very adaptable to either full-sun or part-shade locations. Keep in mind that too much shade will cause the plants to begin to stretch out. They need well-drained soil amended with organic matter for best results, but are also very well adapted to containers and hanging baskets.
Because they can grow tall and leggy and can even produce a spike of bluish flowers, pinching is generally recommended to encourage a bushier, fuller plant.
Installed as a mass planting, coleus can be installed on 12- to 18-inch centers for maximum effect. Coleus are ideal when planted amongst shrubs to give a splash of color in the landscape.
Although listed as an annual, you can easily take cuttings which root incredibly easily continuing a supply of new, fresh plants.
Take 4- to 6-inch tip cuttings and remove the bottom-most leaves inserting them into sterile potting medium available at any garden center. You can also purchase and grow coleus from seed in mixed colors.
If coleus go to flower, the resulting seed will produce many volunteer plants for the next season.
The University of Florida has done a great deal of work to develop new coleus cultivars. Via breeding efforts, tens of thousands of seedlings are grown and analyzed for good characteristics such as new colors, vigorous growth, drought tolerance, etc.
A few plants make the cut and become named varieties for commercial production.
A few of the UF cultivars have included “Big Red Judy” which is a large plant with red leaves and adaptation to sun or shade; “Frilly Milly” with frilly edges and dark red leaves, and “Lemon Sunsation” with red and chartreuse, lace-like leaves which takes all light conditions.
The world of coleus is yours to explore and collect — it can be addictive. In 2023, rediscover coleus — a recommended Florida-Friendly Landscaping plant by the way — and plan to use more in your landscape in years to come.
For more information on all types of bedding plants suitable for area, you can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an extension volunteer.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.