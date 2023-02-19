Angie Matthiessen

As the month of love comes to a close, I reflect on the love I have seen for our community in recent weeks. Volunteer opportunities have been promoted and you have responded!

As the Lead Agency for the Charlotte County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, United Way of Charlotte County coordinates volunteer events throughout the year to encourage early childhood literacy efforts. Two of the five pillars that we focus on are School Readiness and Family Engagement. (Read about all five pillars at gradelevelreadingsuncoast.net.)


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

