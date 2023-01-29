If you have ever grown tomatoes, you have probably experienced the heartbreak of what is called “blossom end rot.”
Blossom end rot is not a disease, but a physiological disorder related to a localized calcium deficiency and uneven water availability as the fruit develops.
Blossom end rot is common, let’s take a closer look at this vexing problem.
Blossom end rot begins as a water-soaked patch at the bloom end of the tomato fruit. It can appear on the side of the fruit or sometimes remains unseen on the inside.
As time progresses, the damaged patches enlarge turning brown and shriveled and eventually black in color.
Secondary opportunistic microorganisms such as fungi often take advantage of the damaged tissue as a food source, but are not a cause of this problem.
While we are only focusing on tomatoes in this article, keep in mind that other tomato relatives such as eggplants and peppers can also develop blossom end rot.
As mentioned above, the main cause of blossom end rot is a water/calcium imbalance.
While calcium may get to the leaves in sufficient amounts when water is scarce or uneven in availability, this mineral may not get to the fruit in sufficient amounts to supply the rapidly growing area found at the blossom end.
As a result, the tissue at the end of the fruit does not get enough calcium and collapses and rots.
So the cure for blossom end rot does not involve fungicides as it is not caused by a pathogen. What can you do to reduce the incidence of blossom end rot?
To begin, use healthy transplants with good roots that can easily uptake nutrients. Also add plenty of organic matter to the soil to increase the soils ability to hold water. Make sure to select a planting site that has well-drained soil so that root rots will not occur. Keep your watering of tomatoes even and regular.
Tomato plants will need about one inch of water a week. Use compost as mulch to help conserve water. A soil pH of 6.5 to 6.7 is best for tomatoes in regards to calcium uptake by the plant.
Most of our Florida soils already have plenty of calcium, but a soil test could confirm the levels present in your soil. Sometimes too much nitrogen can affect calcium uptake. High salt levels or too much potassium or magnesium can also result in low calcium levels.
Cultural practices such as weeding, pruning or other mechanical damage can affect the roots and damages the plant’s ability to take up calcium.
When you weed and hoe around your tomato plants, get no closer than one foot so that the roots are not damaged.
Nematode activity can also add to root damage and the subsequent lack of calcium absorption. Select nematode resistant varieties of tomatoes, add organic matter and rotate crops in order to suppress nematode damage.
Some cultivars of tomatoes are simply less susceptible to blossom end rot. Try varieties such as “Flora-Dade,” “Better Boy,” “Early Girl” and “Jet Star” if blossom end rot has been a problem in the past.
Blossom end rot can be limited with some understanding of the actual cause of this calcium/water imbalance and some cultural practices that work.
For more information on all types of vegetable gardening topics, you can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an extension volunteer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.