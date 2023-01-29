If you have ever grown tomatoes, you have probably experienced the heartbreak of what is called “blossom end rot.”

Blossom end rot is not a disease, but a physiological disorder related to a localized calcium deficiency and uneven water availability as the fruit develops.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

