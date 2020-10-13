Good day to all! Did you know there are 29 streets on Isaac Trabue’s original town plat? The seven angular perimeter streets were discussed in my last column. The 22 remaining, with more familiar names, are the subject of this column.
Beginning at the town of Trabue’s easterly end and moving west, first is Milot, likely a misspelling of Milus, as it appears today, for Trabue’s brother-in-law Milus Nesbitt, then Cochran, maiden name of Trabue’s sister-in-law, now Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Wood, for business associate William Wood. Nesbit, a second one after brother-in-law Milus, noted above and another misspelling. Then King, now also U.S. 41 north, perhaps for family friend Archibald King or even prominent Fort Ogden rancher and merchant Ziba King, who by early 1893, with partner J.L. Sandlin, owned a wharf on the bay front and a large two-story mercantile store on the street.
Next is Taylor, maiden name of Isaac’s wife Virginia, then Cross, now also U.S. 41 south, for John Cross, the real estate agent who handled Trabue’s initial 30-acre purchase from James Madison Lanier. Harvey, for Kelly Harvey, the surveyor creating the town plat who by now you’ve likely figured out, was clearly uncertain of some names. Gill, for brother-in-law Charles Gill, McGregor, for brother-in-law Thomas MacGregor, then Chasteen, probably a misspelling of Chastain, for Isaac’s father.
As with the seven angular perimeter streets in Trabue’s town plat, most of the 11 west of Chasteen no longer exist. Several were less than a block long running from what is now a portion of Marion Avenue, west of its Henry Street intersection, to the waterfront.
The first after Chasteen is Barry, with an “a,” for nephew Robert Berry. I’m beginning to feel a bit sorry for surveyor Kelly Harvey and his spelling errors. Although they could have been due to Isaac’s penmanship, that may be the primary reason Trabue refused to pay him for the job.
Unfortunately, the origins of Shreve and Pitman are unknown. Alice, for a niece, no longer officially exists, but is part of the city’s linear park. Maude, for nephew Robert Berry’s wife provides access to Fishermen’s Village, former site of the Maude Street (City) dock. Cosby, for Trabue’s aunt Lucinda, was near what is now the entrance to Starboard Point condominiums.
Remaining streets on the plat west of the Henry, Marion intersection, such as Brown, likely for F.Q. Brown, agent for the Florida Southern Railway’s real estate division, Elizabeth, for Isaac’s mother, Wilson, likely for Thomas E. Wilson, Virginia Trabue’s maternal grandfather, and Inville, origin unknown, and Trabue, have also been lost to development. However, Isaac created and named an avenue after himself in 1893 when he and wife Virginia re-plated blocks 27, 28, and 29. Today, only one block of Trabue Avenue remains between McGregor and Chasteen Streets. A big “Thank You” to the Colonel, for expending the effort to utilize other than just numbers to identify streets in our town.
Trabue’s plat can be viewed on the Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court’s website. Once the site is accessed, select “Searches,” then “Plats and Condominiums.” At the “Description” box, enter “Trabue,” select “Submit,” then “Trabue” and an image of the plat will appear. Interestingly, it is drawn with a southerly rather than northerly orientation.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35.00 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide.
We are always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit us at www.ccHistoricalCenterSociety.org or at Charlotte County’s website and search for the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.