Good day to all and Happy Thanksgiving!

Did you know a turkey, although common if you could get one, was not necessarily the centerpiece of early Thanksgiving celebrations in the area? Prayers of thanks and other ceremonies have been around for ages, but Thanksgiving as we know it, likely had its origins in traditions dating from the English Reformation during the reign of Henry VIII, 1509-1547. Days of Thanksgiving were also called following the English victory over the Spanish Armada in 1588. In addition, it’s possible the Pilgrims were influenced by annual Thanksgiving services held in Leiden, Holland, where they were staying in the early 1600s, celebrating the city’s relief from a Spanish siege in 1574.


