Good Day to all and Happy Thanksgiving! This is my annual Thanksgiving column and I apologize for a statement in my previous “bridges” column. In a hurry, I overlooked that this column was up next, so my second “bridges” column will appear in two weeks.
Did you know a turkey, although common if you could get one, was not necessarily the centerpiece of early Thanksgiving celebrations in the area? Prayers of thanks and other ceremonies have been around for ages, but Thanksgiving as we know it, likely had its origins in traditions dating from the English Reformation during the reign of Henry VIII, 1509-1547. Days of Thanksgiving were also called following the English victory over the Spanish Armada in 1588. In addition, it’s possible the Pilgrims were influenced by annual Thanksgiving services held in Leiden, Holland, where they were staying in the early 1600s, celebrating the city’s relief from a Spanish siege in 1574.
In the United States, Thanksgiving is most often traced to a 1621 feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts, following a productive harvest. However, some strenuously maintain the earliest Thanksgiving service in what is now the United States occurred almost 60 years earlier on Sept. 8, 1565, in Florida’s Saint Augustine.
Although as president, George Washington proclaimed the first nationwide Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 26, 1789, the actual celebratory date still varied from state to state until 1863 when Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving to be the last Thursday of November. On Dec. 26, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a joint resolution of Congress moving Thanksgiving from the last, to the fourth Thursday in November.
Closer to home, Joyce Hindman, former Punta Gorda mayor and the country’s first volunteer-draftee of World War II, was born in Alabama and came to Charlotte County permanently around 1929 to work in his Uncle A. C. Frizell’s Murdock store when he was 10 years old. His remembrances of an early Thanksgiving included hunting on his uncle’s ranch in open woods, about where the county administration building now stands, to harvest a turkey and numerous quail.
Beatrice Cotton’s family moved to the Cleveland community just northeast of Punta Gorda from Miami, bringing along two pet ducks. Her uncle was Dell Cleveland, who had settled in a town named, not for his family, but a former president. He worked for George Brown’s Cleveland Marine Steam Ways as an engine mechanic. Her favorite Thanksgiving recollection concerned the ducks, apparently no longer pets, and how one fell from the roasting pan, but was quickly picked off the floor before serving. My family has a similar story concerning “floor stew.”
Punta Gorda’s Esther McCullough, school teacher, dental assistant and Chamber of Commerce secretary, had fond memories of a particular Thanksgiving, likely in the early 1920s, in a grove off U.S. 17 across from the Tower filling station. Until Hurricane Charley, the “Tower” was located at the corner of Riverside Drive and U.S. 17 just before the highway crosses Shell Creek. On the menu were wild turkey and a 10-pound bass caught in a nearby lake. In Charlotte Harbor, the Riggs family, on Laura Street, also enjoyed wild turkey and quail, harvested a day earlier, along with collard greens.
Lois Peeples (Cole), recalling her first Thanksgiving around 1910, could remember only collard greens. I suspect her fisherman dad also had oysters on the menu. The family lived just east of Gasparilla Island on Cole Island, now part of the Boca Grande Causeway.
In Englewood, L. A. Ainger, former Charlotte County School Board member, whose family homesteaded on a creek which would bear their name in the general area of Holiday Mobile Estates on State Road 776 (S. McCall Road), recalled his dad harvesting a turkey just up the creek when he was a youngster for their 1925 Thanksgiving. In El Jobean, the Simons, Donna and her circus performer husband, “Suicide,” enjoyed turkey, duck, oysters and mullet with friends during a Depression-era Thanksgiving feast. As one can see, it wasn’t difficult to put together a good feed in early Charlotte County.
Finally, Jarvis Howard and his brother Frederick first came to the Charlotte Harbor community in 1873. They returned in early January 1874 with their families and homesteaded across the river on a bluff near today’s Solana area. Interestingly, Jarvis’ detailed 1875 journal makes no mention of Thanksgiving.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy the Sun Newspapers and the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide.
We are always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit us at www.ccHistoricalCenterSociety.org or at Charlotte County’s website. Search for the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
