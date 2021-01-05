Good day to all! The Charlotte County Historical Center Society was looking forward to presenting our 25th Florida Frontier Days Festival at the Punta Gorda History Park next month, but it has been canceled due to the pandemic. Looking forward to 2021 though.
Did you know this column, which I am privileged to write for the Charlotte County Historical Center Society, has appeared in this newspaper for over ten years? Consequently, I thought it appropriate to revisit the society’s and Historical Center’s evolution.
What became The Charlotte County Historical Center, unfortunately suddenly shut down during the summer of 2018 by county staff, began in March 1969 as the Youth Museum of Charlotte County. Instrumental in those beginnings were then school superintendent Hugh Adams, along with my mom and dad, Vic and Peggy Desguin, and many other supporters. In existence for almost 50 years, the center, basically the county museum, evolved from a small, private, all volunteer organization, the first executive director, Les Wilcox, wasn’t hired until 1975, to a collaboration between the non-profit Museum Society, Inc. and Charlotte County’s Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
From its start, the goal has been to engage children in learning about this area’s heritage, made more difficult now without a county museum. In 1989 the museum changed its name to the Museum of Charlotte County reflecting a growing appeal to all ages and in 1995 adopted the name Florida Adventure Museum. In 2002, with the BOCC commitment to citizens, it became the Charlotte County Historical Center.
The museum had several location changes over the years, from a vacated fire/police station on East Marion Avenue where Punta Gorda’s post office now stands, to a former county library building once located at the corner of West Retta Esplanade and U.S. 41 south, an area now part of the Event Center parking lot. Too bad there seemed to be no real desire by those currently in authority to reestablish the county museum in the second former county library building on Henry Street. For a time, the Historical Center had come “full circle”, as a previous location on Bayshore Road in Charlotte Harbor, was directly across the street from one of the Youth Museum’s earliest sites.
Charlotte County’s Historical Center has entered a new phase of its ever-changing life, as it, shortsightedly, no longer exists. However, the society is not going away, although unfortunately, our diligent work, along with others, over the past two years to persuade the BOCC to honor its prior commitment and have the Historical Center reestablished in the vacated West Henry Street library building, apparently fell on deaf ears.
I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to play a small part in preserving and promoting Charlotte County’s rich history. Being a lifelong resident, so far, makes writing the column a lot of fun and it has helped me learn even more about my “home.” I’ve discovered that friends, known for years, are fourth and fifth generation residents, not just of Florida, but this area that’s become Charlotte County. What a privilege. I should have known that and am somewhat embarrassed I did not.
Throughout time there are those who make history and those who preserve it. So, to the Calusa, Ponce de Leon, Isaac Trabue, and everyone making tomorrow’s history today, thanks for your contribution. Our history is the result of your actions.
And, to those who have helped preserve that history, even greater thanks. Some are native Floridians, some are not, and many are no longer with us. Some names you’ll recognize, others perhaps not. But to name just a few, Vernon Peeples, U.S. Cleveland, Diana Harris, Lindsey Williams, Angie Larkin, Byron Rhode, Ed Uhland, Bucky McQueen, Scott Shively, Martha Bireda, and members of all area historical societies. Thank you! A special thanks to Vernon, who felt so strongly about our home, worked so diligently to learn its history, and passed on that knowledge to others.
The county’s archival collection is once again available online. Google Charlotte County online library resources, select “library catalog”, click on “physical items”, then “archive search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “search” line. For example, search for Charlotte County Historical Center and you’ll find photographs and references showing we actually did have a county museum at one time. You can also view a tour of the Punta Gorda Archive at https://www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/videos/700670984162512/
