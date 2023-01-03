Good day to all and Happy New Year!
Did you know this column, which I am privileged to write for the Charlotte County Historical Society, has appeared in this newspaper, typically every other Wednesday, for over 12 years? Consequently, I thought it appropriate to revisit the society’s and now defunct, Historical Center’s evolution.
What became the Charlotte County Historical Center, unfortunately suddenly shut down the summer of 2018 by county staff, began in March 1969 as the Youth Museum of Charlotte County. Instrumental in those beginnings were then School Superintendent Hugh Adams, along with my Mom and Dad, Vic and Peggy Desguin, and many other supporters.
In existence for almost 50 years, the center, basically the county museum, evolved from a small, private, all-volunteer organization, the first executive director, Les Wilcox, wasn’t hired until 1975, to a collaboration between the nonprofit Museum Society Inc. and Charlotte County’s Board of County Commissioners.
From its start, the goal was to engage children in learning about this area’s heritage, made more difficult now without a county museum.
In 1989, the museum changed its name to the Museum of Charlotte County, reflecting a growing appeal to all ages and in 1995 adopted the name Florida Adventure Museum. In 2002, with the BOCC commitment to citizens, it became the Charlotte County Historical Center.
The museum had several location changes over the years, from a vacated fire/police station on East Marion Avenue where Punta Gorda’s post office now stands, to a former county library building once located at the corner of West Retta Esplanade and U.S. 41 south, an area now part of the Event Center parking lot.
Too bad there was no real desire by those in power to reestablish the county museum in a second former county library building on Henry Street.
For a time, the Historical Center had come “full circle,” as a previous location on Bayshore Road in Charlotte Harbor, was directly across the street from one of the Youth Museum’s earliest sites.
Charlotte County’s Historical Center has entered a new phase of its ever-changing life, as it, shortsightedly, no longer exists. However, the society is not going away.
Although unfortunately, our diligent work, along with others, over a two-year period to persuade the BOCC to honor its prior commitment and have the Historical Center reestablished in the vacated West Henry Street library building obviously fell on deaf ears.
I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to play a small part in preserving and promoting Charlotte County’s rich history.
Being a lifelong resident, so far, makes writing the column a lot of fun and it has helped me learn even more about my “home.”
I’ve discovered that friends, known for years, are fourth- and fifth-generation residents, not just of Florida, but this area that’s become Charlotte County. What a privilege! I should have known that, and am somewhat embarrassed I did not.
Throughout time there are those who make history and those who preserve it. So, to the Calusa, Ponce de Leon, Isaac Trabue, and everyone making tomorrow’s history today, thanks for your contribution. Our history is the result of your actions.
And, to those who have helped preserve that history, even greater thanks. Some are native Floridians, some are not, and many are no longer with us. Some names you’ll recognize, others perhaps not. But to name just a few, Vernon Peeples, U.S. Cleveland, Diana Harris, Lindsey Williams, Angie Larkin, Byron Rhode, Ed Uhland, Bucky McQueen, Scott and Jill Shively, Bernice Russel, Martha Bireda, Lynn Harrell, and members of all area historical societies.
Thank you!
A special thanks to Vernon, who felt so strongly about our home, worked so diligently to learn its history, and passed on that knowledge to others.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards.
All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
