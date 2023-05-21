"Green Island" ficus

"Green Island" ficus is a great groundcover.

Some types of ficus trees have a bad reputation as growing too big, labeled as prohibited, or just outright invasive. One cultivar of ficus, specifically Ficus microcarpa "Green Island" is an amazing plant that I first saw years ago in Palm Beach County. Since then, this diminutive, low-spreading shrub has happily crept across the landscaping world and is now in Charlotte County. Almost as a replacement for Indian Hawthorn, this Ficus has deep green shiny foliage that out competes many old favorites both in visual appeal and good nature.

Why does this type of ficus warrant special privileges in your yard? While some ficus are prohibited, and some are designated as invasive, this special cultivar has proved to be so well-mannered in the landscape that it has earned special dispensation. If you look at the Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council or FLEPPC, Ficus macrocarpa is a “CATEGORY I Invasive exotic that is altering native plant communities by displacing native species, changing community structures or ecological functions, or hybridizing with natives. This definition does not rely on the economic severity or geographic range of the problem, but on the documented ecological damage caused.”


   

Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

