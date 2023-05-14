'Green Island' Ficus is a great groundcover

“Green Island” Ficus is a great groundcover.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RALPH MITCHELL

Some types of ficus trees have a bad reputation as growing too big, labeled as prohibited, or just outright invasive.

One cultivar of ficus, specifically ficus microcarpa “green island,” is an amazing plant that I first saw years ago in Palm Beach County.


   

Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments