Some types of ficus trees have a bad reputation as growing too big, labeled as prohibited, or just outright invasive.
One cultivar of ficus, specifically ficus microcarpa “green island,” is an amazing plant that I first saw years ago in Palm Beach County.
Since then, this diminutive low spreading shrub has happily crept across the landscaping world and is now in Charlotte County. Almost as a replacement for Indian Hawthorn, this ficus has deep green shiny foliage that out-competes many old favorites both in visual appeal and good nature.
Why does this type of ficus warrant special privileges in your yard?
While some ficus are prohibited, and some are designated as invasive, this special cultivar has proved to be so well-mannered in the landscape that it has earned special dispensation.
If you look at the Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council, ficus macrocarpa is a “CATEGORY I Invasive exotic that is altering native plant communities by displacing native species, changing community structures or ecological functions, or hybridizing with natives. This definition does not rely on the economic severity or geographic range of the problem, but on the documented ecological damage caused.”
However, in a notation on the list, “Does not include Ficus macrocarpa var fuyuensis sold as ‘Green Island’ Ficus. As such, ‘Green Island’ is perfectly fine to use in our local landscapes without concern of invasiveness.
So, with green island vetted as non-invasive, and it being designated as a Plant of the Year in 2001 by the Florida Nurserymen and Growers Association, let’s look closer at this plant. As a substitute for Indian Hawthorn and even Schillings’ dwarf holly, green island looks more like a jade plant and is best grown in Hardiness Zone 10.
Once established, it is both drought and salt-tolerant, slowly growing to around 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide. When used as a border or as a mass planting, plant two and one-half to three feet apart for best spacing. Not only does green island make a nice container plant as it remains small but can be used to develop attractive bonsai.
Green island is a beautiful and practical plant that is popular and increasing in usage across our landscapes.
You will likely see it planted in both commercial and residential landscapes throughout the warmer portions of our region.
Newer plants like green island increase your plant palette choices and make for interesting yards and gardens.
For more information on all types of unique groundcovers, or to ask a question, you can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte
