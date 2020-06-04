We as local government leaders prioritize building trust with our community and creating an environment wherein all of our residents feel safe.
As a city manager, we set the tone in our organization, establish the standards and values that are responsible to promote fairness, inclusion and openness. We try to do this with the best of our ability and available resources.
However, this message comes as I am troubled by the events that have unfolded before us. As a nation we are trying desperately to find a vaccine for COVID-19 and have enlisted a significant amount of scientific and financial resources towards that goal.
Yet over the past few months, we have witnessed the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor as well as a racially induced encounter between Christian Cooper (bird watching in Central Park) and Amy Cooper (no relation). These remind us once again of a problem that has plagued our nation for over 250 years. I am talking about systemic prejudice.
And yet we don’t seem to marshal the same amount of resources, passion and fervor that we have for combating COVID-19.
We do not condone the violence and looting that has occurred at some of the protests in our nation. Once the protests eventually tone down, we will go back to our daily lives and talk about social distancing, wearing masks and wondering when a vaccine will become available for widespread use so we can once again enjoy concerts, shows, and sporting events at their full capacity.
I fear the real issue I have pointed out will be pushed aside until it happens again. Just look at all of the mass shooting incidents (Sandy Hook, Columbine, Parkside, and Las Vegas, to name a few) and how as a nation we have responded to those tragic events.
Communities coming together in prayer and remembering the victims but no widespread solutions in mitigating future occurrences. It is incumbent that our community continue to join together in a partnership that remains motivated on addressing and finding solutions to get rid of systematic prejudice.
We all possess our own biases — none of us are free from this trait, whether we admit it or not.
We all have a responsibility to point out and deal with racism and other forms of bigotry when we see it. We all have a responsibility to promote and create equity and justness, whether one is in a leadership role or not.
It may be difficult for some to engage in real, meaningful conversations about systematic prejudice. It will not be easy — it’s not supposed to be. Positive change will not come without conviction and passion. Being silent is not an option.
"Our (Police) department’s organizational values; integrity, excellence, teamwork, fairness and impartiality, and respect are deeply entrenched within our agency at every level. We strongly believe in treating everyone as human beings. We value the sanctity of human life and we have incorporated de-escalation and the duty to intervene within our policies and training over the past few years. We will continue to hold ourselves accountable in the protection of the constitutional rights of everyone we serve and in treating everyone fairly." — Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City Manager.
