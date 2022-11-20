Podocarpus

Hedge, screen or tree — the Podocarpus has many uses.

So, you are interested in a hedge, but also a tree that is fairly wind-resistant? Perhaps you would like a podocarpus which can be used either as a hedge, a screen or even as a tree.

Perhaps one of the most common plants at almost any local garden center is the Podocarpus. Regularly used a hedging material, this long-leaved evergreen can be pruned to the height you require with most people keeping their hedges between 4 to 5 feet tall.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@

charlottecountyfl.gov.

