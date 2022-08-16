Good day to all!
Did you know Gilchrist Park’s current seawall is its third? The first phase, from the Bayfront Center — “Scout House” — to locals, to just west of the park’s gazebo honoring singer/songwriter Steve Blackwell, was completed in 2015. The site’s very first seawall was built in early 1914.
In 1883, Isaac Trabue purchased 30-plus waterfront acres from James Lanier. When the town of Trabue was surveyed and platted by Kelly Harvey in early 1885, today’s West Retta Esplanade was on the bay’s shoreline. Consequently, by the early 1900s, with erosion threatening the street, Punta Gorda’s City Council had fill dredged in to protect it and several stately homes built on the thoroughfare’s southward side.
Trabue’s plat also dedicated the narrow strip of land just north of “Retta” and adjoining riparian bottomlands as public parks. However, after Kelly Harvey successfully led the movement to incorporate Trabue as the city of Punta Gorda in December 1887, Isaac, bitter over the obvious affront, attempted to regain private ownership through the courts.
It likely didn’t help matters that the mayor soon ordered Trabue arrested and evicted from his cabin in Harvey Park, created by Isaac, for obstructing a public park. At the “trial,” held in October 1888 in the mayor’s court, with the mayor presiding, Trabue was found guilty and fined $10, plus $2.50 costs. Appealed to circuit court, the decision was reversed. After 10 years of litigation that eventually reached Florida’s Supreme Court, the city prevailed when the case was dismissed due to Trabue’s lack of prosecution.
Then, in July 1913, experiencing financial difficulty, a new City Council interestingly took a somewhat different view, approving construction of a seawall to the north of Retta Esplanade between Taylor and Berry Streets. The plan included dredging in fill behind the seawall to expand the platted parks and also create additional land that could be subdivided and sold as home sites.
Perry and Marian McAdow’s parcel, primarily the site of today’s Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites, was not affected though, since the City Council, through a lease, not a sale, had granted Perry permission to build a seawall and fill the wetlands in 1896. A decision later regretted.
Hmm, just eight years after Isaac’s arrest, the McAdow home was allowed in Harvey Park near where his cabin had stood. Apparently, it was OK for a gold mine tycoon from Montana to occupy a public park. Learn more about Gilchrist Park’s seawalls and the motivation behind the first one in my next column.
Visit Charlotte County’s website to view photographs of the Lanier family. Select “Community Services,” then “Libraries and History.” Click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Lanier family photograph’s can also be viewed at the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search” and enter the search criteria.
Check out History Services’ “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks” project. It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits,” or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
