Once upon a time, Charlotte and Sarasota counties were food truck deserts.
In Fort Myers and Cape Coral, the ranks of food trucks swelled, while the only local trucks were little Jimmy’s Tacos and the semi-permanent Nando’s Taqueria in Englewood.
Back then, things weren’t easy for local trucks, taco or otherwise.
North Port banned them outright. Charlotte County restricted where they parked and for how long. Punta Gorda charged prohibitive fees.
Then big rigs like the Ravenous Rhino and Triple B BBQ started breaking barriers in towns that had once stiff-armed them. Charlotte County and Punta Gorda held amiable roundtables to hear truck owners’ concerns and begin embracing them.
Officials everywhere began relaxing the rules because, come on, who doesn’t love a food truck?
What a difference eight years make.
Today, a licensed truck can park on just about any business property with the owner’s blessing.
Perennial award winner Cesar’s Tacos has grown into a four-truck family-owned fleet.
For the first time, Taste of Punta Gorda welcomed trucks onto its midway, and one of them motored off with third place.
Ironically, given North Port’s previous anti-truck stance, Downtown Wellen plans a lakefront truck park like Naples’ 4-year-old Celebration Park, waterfront home to eight food trucks.
All Charlotte County needed was its own rotating food truck festival and champions to make it happen.
REVOLUTION IN DEEP CREEK
In late March, three Deep Creek residents got trucks rolling to the intersection of Rampart and Rio De Janeiro—the Watson’s Ice Cream parking lot, to be precise.
It was a brand-new venture for organizer Rita Pencic and Watson’s owners Jay and Tricia Blankenship, but they loved food trucks and believed it would be a win-win for everybody.
Pencic set up a neighborhood social media page — Deep Creek Food Truck Days — and put out a call for trucks.
“I am so excited to start bringing food trucks to Deep Creek, with the help and amazing hospitality of Watson’s Ice Cream, who have so graciously secured their parking lot as a space to host trucks,” she posted. “We’re going to start off with one truck a month, letting community member turnout dictate if an increase in frequency is wanted/needed. This will be an awesome, exciting option for all of us!”
The first truck, Monjaras Kitchen on Wheels, set up on April 10.
Jay’s Smokin BBQ came next and sold out. Twice, Sweet Cheesus brought its raclette-style “waterfalls of gooey, Gouda goodness,” heated and shaved like fondue onto everything from gyros to potatoes and sweet corn. They, too, sold out, both times.
It soon became clear that once a month wouldn’t be enough to sate Deep Creek’s truck hunger.
According to Pencic, “When Sweet Cheesus sold out last week, they told me that they never have a turnout the way they did in Deep Creek, on a Sunday, especially heading out of season.”
Watch the Facebook page @Deep-Creek-Food-Truck-Days for scheduled and surprise truck popups at Watson’s. Come early to beat the sellout.
WHO DOESN’T LOVE ICE CREAM?
The folks who helped make the Deep Creek food truck revolution possible had opened Watson’s Ice Cream, serving 35 flavors of Yoder’s ice cream, only a month before the first truck pulled into their lot.
The Blankenships had always dreamed of having their own shop near home in Deep Creek. They’d run a coffee shop in Rhode Island, a Newport restaurant, and industrial catering trucks (not roach coaches, mind you) at the Groton shipyards.
Now they’re combining the best of both worlds.
“Street food is big in New York, but it just dies when it hits Connecticut and Rhode Island,” Jay said. “But now it’s getting big here. Some of these operations are cleaner than restaurants, and if they specialize in one thing and do it well, they make a killing.”
They expect to host a truck at Watson’s, not just once a month, but all the time.
“We’d like as many regular trucks as possible because the neighborhood is showing up,” said Jay. “Provided they do well, I’d love to see a festival of four food trucks out there. Ideally, we want a truck every weekend and some during the week.”
Watson’s Ice Cream ($), 941-255-3248, 1540 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Deep Creek, is open 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
TACO FLEET GROWS
Paul Bolt and wife Daisy Cortes, also from Deep Creek, bring their kids to Watson’s all the time for ice cream. So Paul knew just where to hold the grand opening of the fourth Cortes family food truck to join two Cesar’s Tacos and son Dany Cortes’ Danny’s Food Truck.
El Guero Tacos debuted outside Watson’s Ice Cream and sold out fast, just like everybody else.
Bolt had apprenticed with the master six years ago, when he started working with Cesar and Maria Cortes on weekends. After coming on full time, he took over Cesar’s original, smaller trailer for events.
Eager to get another truck on the road to cover the recent explosion of events and to introduce some new items — like carne asada fries with authentic white queso (cheese), fried ice cream and eventually tortas (fluffy Mexican sandwiches) and chimichangas (deep-fried burritos) — he launched El Guero.
The logo displaying his face and thunderbolt medallion should tell you: Paul Bolt is El Guero.
The name is a kindlier version of “gringo,” a good-natured nickname for blue-eyed blonds who are obviously not Mexican.
“Our Spanish-speaking customers started calling me that when they heard me speaking Spanish,” Bolt explained.
El Guero Tacos ($-$$, 941-249-7970), can be located via Facebook @El-Guero-Tacos. Cesar’s Tacos ($-$$, 941-623-3027) and Danny’s Food Truck ($-$$, 941-276-1756) are often parked at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 4255 Tamiami Trail (Publix plaza), Charlotte Harbor, but they can also be found via Facebook @cesarstacoss and @Dannys-Food-Truck.
