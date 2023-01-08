Angie Matthiessen

Traditional New Year’s resolutions come more easily for those who live in privilege.

Don’t get me wrong, anyone can make small adjustments to their caffeine intake, organizational skills and overall mindset. But eating more healthy foods and getting a gym membership (that you actually have time to use) is a lot trickier for folks who live paycheck to paycheck and may work more than one job to make ends meet.


