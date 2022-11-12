A massive crinum lily in flower

A massive crinum lily in flower

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RALPH MITCHELL

As we creep back to normal after the hurricane, one perennial plant comes to mind that every landscape should have – the flowering bulb called the crinum lily.

There are many types and cultivars suitable to keep a collector going for years. This is a big plant with an equally big, intricate and stunning flower.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@

charlottecountyfl.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments