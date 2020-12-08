Good day to all. As promised in my Thanksgiving column, here is the second “bridges” column. Sorry for the confusion.
Did you know the first bridge connecting Charlotte Harbor and Punta Gorda was obsolete by the time it was completed in 1921? You do if you read my first bridges column. Henry Ford’s success replacing the horse and buggy as the principal mode of travel and completion of the Tamiami Trail in 1928, a new road across the Everglades from Tampa to Miami, created the need to construct a more practical and safer replacement.
An early “new bridge” promoter was Barron Gift Collier who had made a fortune selling street-car advertising up north. He first visited southwest Florida in 1911 and fell in love with the area. After purchasing a “run down” Hotel Punta Gorda in the mid-1920s, he refurbished it, added a fifth-floor ballroom and renamed it Hotel Charlotte Harbor. Collier was also principal stockholder in the Punta Gorda State Bank and owned the local telephone company.
Work on the new bridge began in early December 1929 and, lesson learned, it was designed for three lanes including a pedestrian sidewalk. Seventy-five-foot reinforced concrete pilings, using “fresh” water this time, were cast at the city docks, now the location of Fishermen’s Village, then floated by barge to the worksite. Like the first bridge, the new one ran from Sandy Point on the Charlotte Harbor side, but this time reached Punta Gorda at King Street (today’s northbound U.S. 41), which not so coincidentally ran alongside Collier’s newly renovated Hotel Charlotte Harbor.
A strike by bridge workers delayed completion, but the bridge was ready to open July 4, 1931. Barron Collier, the bridge’s namesake, cut the ribbon accompanied by Florida Governor Doyle Carlton. Total cost: just over $1,000,000. Attendees at the opening celebration fish fry were estimated at 14,000-15,000 with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad running special excursion trains. To put that in perspective, the 1930 census placed Charlotte County’s total population at just over 4,000.
The first “Barron Collier Bridge” served Charlotte County for over 50 years until its replacement by the current structure in 1983 and continues to do so as a fishing reef. The Albert Gilchrist Bridge, completed in 1976, also leaves Charlotte Harbor from Sandy Point, but reaches Punta Gorda at Cross Street (southbound U.S. 41). Unfortunately, photographs of the bridges and opening ceremonies can no longer be viewed online by visiting “Charlotte County History Collections,” as the site has been taken down. Hopefully, it will be up and running again soon.
You can, however, view photos of the bridges by visiting the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collections,” then “Keyword Search” and enter “bridges.”
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide.
We are always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit us at www.ccHistoricalCenterSociety.org or at Charlotte County’s website. Search for the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
