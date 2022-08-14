February 2009 marked the passing of the most listened-to radio personality in the nation, Paul Harvey. He had a voice pegged for radio from an early age and was known far and wide for his many catch phrases. He was possibly best known for divulging “the rest of the story,” the often strange and shocking backstories behind famous people and events, in his weekly news segment of the same name.

Harvey was also known for the seamless way he transitioned from his news content to commercials. A not-so-savvy listener could easily mistake these commercials for personal endorsements. However, according to him, this was intentional, as he loyally endorsed only products he truly believed in.


