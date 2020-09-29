Good day to all! Did you know the names of many thoroughfares in Punta Gorda memorialize friends and family of founder Isaac Trabue? Trabue purchased about 30 acres, records indicate for $500, on the bay from James Lanier in February 1883, then had the town of Trabue platted in February 1885. Although its name was changed to Punta Gorda in December 1887, streets remained as originally laid out.
Trabue designated east-west thoroughfares, generally paralleling the bay front, as avenues, with one exception, Retta Esplanade, named for Henrietta Trabue, an elderly aunt, and Isaac’s older sister, Henrietta Jane, both nicknamed “Retta.” In the mid to late 1800s, esplanade was a popular designation for open areas along rivers or large bodies of water where people could walk. And, in fact, the street was much closer to water at the time.
Moving away from the bay, Marion Avenue is next, named for an older brother and sometimes misspelled Marian, the feminine form. Then Olympia, for Trabue’s cousin, Olympia Dupuy, and Virginia, after his wife. Next is Charlotte, for Virginia’s mother, Charlotte Taylor, also a well-known naturalist and entomologist (a scientist studying insects) in the mid-19th century. The final avenue in Trabue’s town is Helen, for his younger sister, Judith Helen Trabue, spelled Hellen on the plat.
In addition to the five avenues and one “esplanade” on Isaac Trabue’s town plat, there are twenty-nine streets. Most run in a southerly direction away from the bay front, but there are also seven angular “perimeter” streets. Concerning those, only portions of two remain as platted.
Henry Street, named for Trabue’s physician brother, originally extended beyond its intersection with West Marion Avenue, to about where Bal Harbor Boulevard begins today. That section was made part of Marion Avenue some time ago. Portions of William Street, named for another brother, uncle, and cousin, also still exist. The remaining perimeter streets have been lost over time to city expansion and development.
John, after an uncle and cousin, ran northeast from the intersection of Henry and Shreve, ending at Chasteen Street between Virginia and Charlotte Avenues. Robert, for nephew Robert Berry Trabue, connected William and Taylor streets just north of Helen Avenue. Stephen, for Isaac’s grandfather, an older brother, and nephew, tracked southeast from Robert Street’s intersection with Taylor to just west of Wood Street, south of Helen, where it met Edmund Street. Edmund, with a “u”, for nephew Edmond, and Willet, for nephew Willet Chastain Trabue, formed the town’s eastern and northeastern boundaries near the 400 and 500 blocks of East Marion Avenue, with Willet running northwest from Edmund to the bay.
Trabue’s plat can be viewed on the Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court’s website. Once the site is accessed, select “Searches”, then “Plats and Condominiums.” At the “Description” box, enter “Trabue,” select “Submit,” then “Trabue” and an image of the plat will appear. Interestingly, it is drawn with a southerly rather than northerly orientation.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of the Sun newspaper and the official Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County’s website and search for Charlotte County Historical Center Society, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
