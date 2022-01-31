From Englewood to Venice/Nokomis, old favorites emerge from hiatus.They departed for different reasons. And some might say that labor shortfalls and food costs make this a terrible time to come back.
But these owners’ passion drove them to return, some even more ambitiously than before.
FROM ONE MOM & POP TO ANOTHER
Every so often, owners come along who embrace their customers so warmly that their place feels like home.
Chef Arturo “Junior” Zavala, formerly at Englewood’s Good Times Diner, is famous for whipping up anything your heart desires, as long as he has it in his kitchen.
He and partner Rosie Viton even “adopted” one beloved widowed customer from Good Times — RuthAnn Runyon, whom they call “Mama.” Rosie shepherded her through chemo, and Mama now lives, with her sisters’ blessing, in a converted apartment in their home.
What kind of restaurant owners do that?
The owners of Englewood’s new Junior & Rosie’s Café do.
For 12 years, Rosie and Junior managed Good Times — Rosie in the front of the house and Junior running the kitchen since the day he started working there.
After another Arturo — Arturo Guido — bought Good Times in 2008, confusion reigned until the kitchen’s younger Arturo started answering to “Junior.”
But as COVID hobbled the diner’s staffing and hours of operation, Junior and Rosie stepped away to pursue other ventures and care for Mama
For the past year, Junior focused on his landscaping business, working toward having his own restaurant.
That chance came when, after nearly 60 years in the restaurant business, Dimitrios “Jimmy” Karamitsos and his wife decided to sell Englewood’s A&B Restaurant.
“Opportunity knocked, and we were able to take it,” said Rosie. “Now we’re doing what we’re supposed to do. We love working together at a restaurant.”
The menu combines the best of Good Times and A&B, including the Karamitsos’ real, spit-carved gyro meat. The bill of fare might look dauntingly long, but Junior and his cooks are up to it.
“That’s small compared to what he’s used to,” Rosie said proudly.
Even if you can’t find prices under $10 anywhere, you can still afford Junior & Rosie’s.
The priciest thing there is a $17.95 full BBQ rack that comes with starch, veggies and soup or salad. The least pricey is an egg, home fries and toast for $3.95. All burgers and sandwiches come with fries, cole slaw and soup or salad.
“Whatever you want,” Junior will tell you.
Junior & Rosie’s Café ($-$$, O), 941-681-2408, 264 N. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, is open Monday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to 2 p.m. Breakfast served all day. Friday AUCE fish, either Jimmy’s way with beer batter or Junior’s way with crispy panko.
THE RETURN OF JOSEPH’S DINER
Three years ago, a sad regular pleaded on social media: “I was a real fan of Joseph’s Diner in Nokomis, and I notice it has been sold to a different business now. Does anyone know where the people went who ran Joseph’s?”
Now she has an answer.
Former owner Edmond Prendi recently announced plans to return and asked social media followers, “What did you like about Joseph’s Diner? What would you like to see on the menu?”
He was quickly overwhelmed with applause and calls for pizza.
“We must’ve been doing something right,” said Prendi, laughing. “We had a good time and made good friends.”
When he shifted his focus to real estate in 2019, his popular five-year-old café made way for Cucina Gloria, with the understanding that the transition would be gradual.
Transitions hardly ever work out that way.
“Right away, they changed the menu and staff,” Prendi said. “Yes, I regretted selling, but now they’re gone, we have a great new landlord and we’re coming back.”
Given the current labor situation, he plans to start slowly, at first opening only for dinner, with a scaled-back menu.
Prendi also plans to rename his place Joseph’s Pizza, because it won’t be a traditional early-morning-to-late-night diner. But there will still be customers’ favorite pizza, Stromboli, calzones and Italian dishes.
When lunch hours return, he’s even toying with the idea of a Jewish deli like one that his family owned in Michigan.
“The area has needed a deli for years,” he said. “But that isn’t set in stone right now.”
Joseph’s Diner ($-$$, O), 941-480-0095, 625 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, will reopen this spring as Joseph’s Pizza, at first for dinner only.
PLEASE DON’T LEAVE L’OLIVE AGAIN!
Chef Ismail Oztas, originally from Turkey, had for 20 years worked toward owning his own place. Then, suddenly, months after opening Venice’s pan-iterranean sensation, L’Olive, he left for health reasons.
Fans are delighted to learn that Chef Ismail is back.
Even better, he and partner Iko Ozipek are also open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a continuously evolving, wallet-friendly menu of mezze (tapas-like small plates).
Immediately after Oztas was exec at Fins at Sharky’s, he and Ozipek turned a former BBQ joint off Jacaranda Boulevard into L’Olive, a sleek, driftwood-tiled taverna with a wine bar stocked with fine vintages.
Its menu is grounded in classic French technique and steeped in exotic Middle Eastern spices like za’atar, smoked Turkish paprika, allspice, sumac and harissa.
Agile and frequently changing, it springs from Mediterranean tradition and Chef Ismail’s creative brain. Neither strictly Greek nor Turkish, the menu draws on every corner of the Mediterranean, from France to Greece, Lebanon and Turkey.
When the restaurant was only two months old, it was already famous for its crusty-tender grilled octopus and booked solid every night.
The lunch menu now includes wraps and apps from $7 (for aioli-parsley-parm-loaded French fries) to $12.
L’Olive Restaurant ($-$$$, O), 941-445-4904, 1262 Jacaranda Boulevard (Venice Pines Winn-Dixie plaza), Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are a must. Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com. Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside seating available = O.
