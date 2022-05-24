Put on your bibs and aprons, and line up the napkins. May, when most of the U.S.A. has thawed out enough to break out its grills and smokers, is National Barbecue Month.
To help you pig out in style, here’s a ribs roundup from Venice to Arcadia, plus a special welcome to some ‘cue-masters who are old to smoking but new to doing business at it.
THINKING OUTSIDE THE ‘BOX
Thinking outside the box always came naturally to two local bartenders with arguably the area’s most colorful nicknames, their origins now revealed.
Dave “Fungus” Cabott’s niece nicknamed him after the “Ice Age” sloth Uncle Fungus, and Michael “Lunchbox” or “Box” Capner doubles for the heavyset hero in buddy flick “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”
Friends for more than 15 years, they found themselves jobless during the pandemic. But, just like a real-life buddy movie, they set out to help others in the same boat.
The day after the dine-in shutdown, Cabott launched a Facebook group called Displaced Servers and Bartenders of Charlotte County, providing resources and information on businesses that were hiring.
The same day, he got his “Helping Friends” GoFundMe rolling. All the funds went toward purchasing food to be given away to out-of-work service industry people, at twice-weekly barbecues in Capner’s backyard.
A theme and a mission were born there. They named the patio feeding station “The Penalty Box,” a tip of the cap to Lunchbox and their mutual love of sports.
One day, they figured, it might be nice to use their big applewood smoker, do what they and customers loved, and make a living at it, too.
After they acquired a food truck, naming it was a no-brainer. “Outside the Lunchbox” rolled onto the road, serving snappy banter and variants on grilled cheese, the messier the better.
Look for OTL and its Cuban grilled cheese with sliced smoked pork; pulled pork grilled cheese; cheesesteak grilled cheese; the “BST” bacon-spinach-tomato grilled cheese with balsamic glaze; and chicken Philly with smoked chicken, provolone, caramelized onions, mushrooms, peppers, spinach and Carolina mustard barbecue sauce.
Sometimes there are even chili dogs, ribs and brisket.
They set up truck along U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte during the day, and late night at locations like Treasure Lanes.
“We want to be the only food truck open between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.,” said Cabott. “There’s nowhere to eat in this town after 9 o’clock.”
Outside the Lunchbox ($$), posts its location and hours daily on Facebook @outsidethelb, where you can also order via Facebook Messenger.
GOOD TIMES BBQ NIGHTS
By day it’s the same place people have loved since 2008, when Arturo Guido opened Good Times Diner as a first local restaurant venture. By night it becomes a smokin’-good barbecue.
The pandemic years were hard on Guido. He was forced not only to close his Mexican restaurant, Las Margaritas de Camila’s in Port Charlotte, but also to limit his hours to breakfast and lunch at Good Times.
Things have changed for the better.
The Englewood diner opened for dinner recently, serving outstanding barbecue.
Before lighting up the hickory wood, Guido started brainstorming the dinner idea with old friend Miguel Saenz.
Saenz said, no problem, he could do barbecue. He’s cooked in kitchens from Burnt Store Grille, Phil’s 41, Visani and Dean’s to Wally’s Southern Style Barbecue over the 13 years that he’s been in town. The guy can cook anything and do it well.
Now Saenz is a 50/50 partner in charge of dinner, while Guido does daytimes.
The new dinner menu is entirely barbecue — St. Louis and baby back ribs, brisket, pulled pork, wings, and smoked and fried chicken, available in combos and platters with garlic toast and creamed-corn cornbread. There are also five big dinner salads and sides including hush puppies, corn on the cob, sweet and spicy coleslaw, and mac and cheese. Look for burgers and sandwiches in the future.
Good Times Diner ($-$$), 941-473-1411, 1500 Placida Road (Merchants Crossing beside Publix), Englewood, is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with BBQ Nights from 3 to 9 p.m.
‘CUE CARD
More area barbecue.
Food trucks
To pinpoint a food truck, check its Facebook page.
Allen’s BBQ & Seafood (941-268-3540), @AllensBarbecue.
Big Geroy’s BBQ Food Truck (941-380-1387), @Biggeroysbbqfood truck.
Jay’s Smokin BBQ (contact at jayssmokinbbqfl@gmail.com or Facebook Messenger), @jayssmokinbbq941.
Mumsy’s Caribbean Grill & BBQ (941-875-6161), @MumsysCaribbean.
Top Notch Smokehouse (940-594-0100), @topnotchsmokehouse.
Wally’s BBQ on the Go (941-456-1890), @Wallys-BBQ-on-the-Go.
Arcadia
Slim’s Bar-B-Q & Grill (863-494-2332), 319 S. Brevard Avenue, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Englewood
Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass (941-828-1368), 260 Maryland Avenue, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. “Smoke on the Water” menu.
SandBar Tiki & Grille (941-460-8280), 1975 Beach Road, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. “Piggin’ out on the Beach” menu.
Texas Best Barbecue (941-460-9577), 801 S. Indiana Avenue, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
North Port
Dubz BBQ (941-200-2636), 4391 Aidan Lane (near Linksters), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Port Charlotte
Pitmasters All American Barbecue (941-979-8805), 2200 Kings Highway (blue building), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Monday.
Rib City Express (941-883-7427), 4233 Tamiami Trail (Town & Country Shopping Center), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Wally’s Southern Style Barbecue (941-613-0005), 3591 Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Venice
Darrell’s Restaurant (941-485-9900), 215 S. Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Gold Rush BBQ (941-483-3137), 661 S. Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Rib City (941-408-7505), 4187 S. Tamiami Trail (Venice Village), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Snook Haven (941-485-7221), 5000 E. Venice Avenue, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Yummies Donuts & BBQ (941-493-7170), 2001 S. Tamiami Trail (Ark Plaza), 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, to 4 p.m. Saturday, to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
