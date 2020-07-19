All this confusion and controversy over the start date of school has me shaking my head.
The last job I would want right now — other than being a nurse or doctor in a COVID-19 ward — is that of a school superintendent. There is no right answer or decision they can come up with that would make even a majority of people happy.
Some parents are scared of sending kids back to school. Some kids want to go back to school. Teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others have similar concerns about going to work. The governor and our president say send them back. Open the doors. They’ll be safe.
Who is right? Well, the answer is no one is 100% right and no one is 100% wrong. No one really knows what to expect. It’s a roll of the dice decision.
As we wait to see what happens, I couldn’t help but think of the memories the coronavirus is messing up for parents and kids.
Do you remember taking your child to school for the first time? Maybe there were some tears involved. Maybe the child clung to you and asked you not to leave? Perhaps there was a kind teacher who was able to sooth things over?
I remember driving my kids to school on most days. That was not the case when we moved to a horse farm in southern Ohio and they had to ride the bus. But even when they were older and living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I drove them until my son got his license. And my daughter, some called her spoiled, talked me into driving her to school her senior year after her brother had graduated.
She refused to ride the bus and didn’t want to learn to drive. She did not get her driver license until she graduated from George Washington University.
I remember my school days in West Virginia. Every once in a while, the teacher would give us new books. They were stiff when we opened them and turned the pages. The teacher always told us to treat them with care because they would have to last a few years.
In junior high (middle schools came later), dances were always a highlight of the week. They remind me of the scene in “Footloose” where the boys were on one side of the room and girls on the other until Kevin Bacon breaks the ice.
I don’t recall having standardized tests, but we took what was generally considered an IQ test. And, of course, when we got in high school, we had ACT tests to help us decide if we were fit for college. I fooled everyone and passed mine.
I hope the decision-makers get this school opening thing right. And I hope kids are able to enjoy their school days and we don’t see an outbreak of COVID-19 that could result in kids, who don’t always show symptoms, taking it home to parents or grandparents.
I am tired of thinking and writing about COVID-19 and looking forward to the day we have a vaccine and people are talking about something else. Like proms, graduations and high school sports.
