Life is so very fragile.
I was given two lessons about life during my “vacation” last week.
The first lesson came when we were on our way to Aiken, South Carolina. We didn’t get an early start like I wanted so we planned on breaking up the trip by stopping in Kingsland, Georgia. Just for the record, that exit off Interstate 95 has a bunch of hotels and restaurants and a good halfway retreat.
It started raining around Starke, Florida and never let up the rest of the night. When we got to the I-95 interchange that we usually take off State Road 200, we saw cones spread out across the road. It was closed.
I thought that’s odd, but not alarming at the time. Then I noticed all the traffic. We headed for U.S. 17 which I knew would take us north to the next exit where we could — I thought — get on the interstate.
Well there were a few hundred cars and semis with the same idea. About two miles from U.S. 17 I was sitting in traffic that was not moving. NOT moving at all. I sat there for 20 minutes and decided I knew a way to Georgia by going to Ferdinand Beach and turning left.
I’m not sure where I got that idea, but I thought I saw it on a map somewhere. We soon discovered there is no other way to get to Georgia unless you go on U.S. 17 — or as one fella told me, go back to Callahan (about 40 miles) and get on U.S. 301.
I tried that. Another 1,000 cars or so had the same idea. In the end I spent four hours driving around looking for a way to get the last 5-8 miles to our hotel. Finally, around 10 p.m. (I had left Port Charlotte around 2 p.m.), the interstate opened back up.
We learned later that a semi had run into two trucks, overturned and skidded clear across the median and blocked the other three lanes. The entire interstate was shut down.
I was ashamed I had complained about the traffic when I learned four people died, 14 or so were taken to hospitals and more than a dozen cars were involved in the wreck.
I began thinking if we had left Port Charlotte when I had planned to leave, I might have been in that wreck.
The four people who died in the wreck surely did not realize that day would be their last.
We had a week with family despite their ills. My 88-year-old father-in-law was in the hospital when we got there and my mother-in-law was sick at home.
A couple of nights before we were to leave to come home, my brother-in-law, Tony, surprised the whole family by showing up. He lived out of town and decided to come see his Dad in the hospital.
We shot some pool on the family table in the basement. Two nights we butted heads and ended up each winning three games. Just to show how good (ha!) we were, four games were decided when someone scratched on the 8-ball.
The last night we spent together Tony said he would stay at a local hotel. The next morning we called but couldn’t reach him.
Around noon, my father-in-law, just released from the hospital, got a call. It was the coroner. He said he needed to come visit.
It didn’t take a lot of guessing to figure out what was going on.
They found Tony slumped over by his car. He was dead when paramedics arrived. No cause yet.
My trip started with death and ended with death.
Life is indeed fragile.
We only have one. My advice to myself is to start living it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.