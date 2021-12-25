When a thorny plant produces beautiful flowers, we tend to overlook its prickliness and concentrate on the blooms. This must be so with the crown of thorns as it is a popular house and landscape plant. Originally from Madagascar, this woody succulent shrub has been a dependable mainstay in Florida landscapes for some time.
In case you have never heard of this plant, it can best be described as a multi-stemmed, shrub-like plant covered in one-inch-long thorns with leaves arranged in a spiral pattern mostly near the tips. The flowers are made up of colorful cup-like bracts – the true flowers are small and inconspicuous nestled in the cup made by the bracts.
The bracts are found in white, cream, red, pink, yellow and bi-colors – some even with double bracts. Breeding programs have developed highly ornamental new colors with larger flowers and leaves – real collector’s items.
The crown of thorns plant is not only very heat tolerant, but also takes well to salt spray and drought. Like many succulents in our area, too much water coupled with poor drainage can add up to root and stem rots, so excellent drainage is an essential requirement. While the crown of thorns will thrive in full-sun to part-shade, the more sun received, the more flowers produced. The crown of thorns also does excellent as a container plant for the patio or deck. Use a good cactus mix in this instance for best results. Also keep in mind that like many other euphorbias, the crown of thorns has toxic milky sap that can cause rashes and temporary blindness. Keep this in mind while handling this plant — keep it away from children and pets as well. On the flip side, the toxic sap and thorns may be beneficial to thwart the chewing activity of our local rabbit-rich environments.
The somewhat tender crown of thorns can be damaged by freezes and frosts below 35 degrees Fahrenheit, so move them under cover, or provide protection if needed.
Propagation will include taking 6-inch tip cuttings making sure to wear gloves to avoid the irritating sap and thorns. Let those cuttings dry for several days and then stick several into a clean, 6-inch pot using sterile potting medium – one suitable for cactus will work just fine. To avoid rots, keep the medium just barley moist and expect roots within a month or two.
If you have grown crown of thorns in the past and are tired of the old-style appearance, look for the new hybrids from Thailand and California. These newer, more ornamental types, offer different sizes including those with compact growth, superior flowers, larger leaves and even variegation. While you may find some of these at local garden centers – especially family run or independent nurseries – many can be found online at specialty mail-order nurseries.
So, once you get by the thorns and irritating sap, the crown of thorns is a very versatile plant with more options than ever before. In the landscape, or a as potted plant, the crown of thorns is sure to please. For more information on all types of plants suitable for our area including succulents, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
