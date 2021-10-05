The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is a Florida nonprofit corporation with a current 501(c)3 tax-exempt status.
The Mission of VBA Clinic is “to provide no-cost volunteer medical, pharmacy and wellness services to the under-served in Charlotte County.”
Last year alone, VBA volunteers donated more than 9,200 hours at a value of $651,333.98. This did not even include any Specialty Services.
So to say we rely on volunteers for our daily operations does not begin to paint the true picture of how important our volunteers are.
Volunteer opportunities
Volunteers are the heartbeat of the clinic and pharmacy. The best way to be involved is to volunteer your time and talents. We need volunteers in every aspect of our operation and offer opportunities for medical and non-medical personnel.
Physicians, P.A.s and other medical professionals: Will see patients in the clinic or if a doctor has their own practice, they have the option of seeing a patient in their office. All medical professionals must have an active Florida license. Also seeking wellness, nutritionists and dietitians.
Pharmacists and technicians: Pharmacists must have an active Florida license. They will assist the lead pharmacist in filling prescriptions for VBA clinic patients. Technicians assist the pharmacist in performing their duties and must have a current Florida Pharmacy Technician Certificate.
Non-medical volunteers: An important part of our clinic and pharmacy for a variety of tasks, and are always needed. Community events, special projects, development and media.
Front office volunteers: Front desk position making appointments, answering telephone calls, working in a computer, taking prescription orders and various other front office duties.
Scanners: Working directly with the medical team to scan paperwork into the computer system as well as entering data in the medical computer program.
Screeners: Volunteers will be trained and certified to meet the Florida State Department of Health eligibility criteria requirements. Screeners meet with patients to determine eligibility for services for VBA clinic and pharmacy.
