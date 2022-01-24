BRUNCH BUFFET BUFFS REJOICE
You knew that buffets were back, right? In fact, they came back so fast that we hardly had a chance to miss them.
After a pandemic-fueled dearth of everything buffet, these AUCE arenas seem to have mastered the new protocol. From North Port’s China Buffet to Punta Gorda’s Golden Corral, they’ve made a comeback. The mammoth new Buffet City in Charlotte Square blew off Port Charlotte’s doors with more than 300 (count ‘em!) choices when it opened.
But, except on Mother’s Day and Easter, a brunch buffet remained hard to find. Until now, in Englewood.
Making even more use of its Sunset Terrace and tiki bar, Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass has launched a weekend brunch buffet there, $21.99 and $12.99 for children 12 and under.
Laid out under the tiki are chafing dishes mounded with crabcake Bennies, bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, and French toast with fruit toppings. Cold dishes include smoked salmon, peel-and-eat shrimp, fresh fruit and pastries. The cash bar serves tropical cocktails, bloody marys and mimosas.
Across the basin from Lighthouse Grill proper, Sunset Terrace was established, complete with tiki bar, before the pandemic, as extra space for special events and private parties.
It quickly became a popular spot for sunsetting.
Soon, says manager Sherry Gaston, the terrace will also act as overflow seating for customers awaiting a table.
Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass ($$, O), 941-828-1368, 260 Maryland Avenue, Englewood, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. Brunch on Sunset Terrace weekends 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
NEW TIKI IN TOWN
Punta Gorda has been keeping Seminole tiki specialists busy — first with additional huts at Four Points by Sheraton, then a massive 40-by-20-foot structure at Riviera Bar & Grill.
Now an even bigger, 30-by-50-foot tiki, overarching a 40-seat bar, fills one remaining slice of the city’s waterfront. Around it: a powder-white sand beach with Adirondack chairs and, one day, fire pits.
Village Brewhouse proprietor Kurt Brown settled on Sunset Beach Club as the perfect name for the Brewhouse’s sister establishment.
“It’s open to the public but will enhance the resort experience for people staying in the Fishermen’s Village hotel suites,” said Brown. “All the rooms have water views and balconies, and now they’ll also have a tiki for sunset watching.”
For now, there are domestic bottles and craft cans, but no draft beer. Order food from the Brewhouse.
Sunset Beach Club ($$, O), 941-621-8329, on the beach at Fishermen’s Village, is soft-opening daily from 3 to 8 p.m.
TASTE OF PUNTA GORDA ISO EATERIES
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser, Taste of Punta Gorda, raises thousands of dollars annually to support local students, charitable organizations and nonprofits.
Every year, the festival saw such impressive growth and participation by so many more local eateries outside Punta Gorda that it appended “and Beyond” to its name.
For the third year, Publix Super Markets is the festival’s Presenting Iron Chef Sponsor. Publix spokesperson Chris Ittner said, “We’re excited to be a part of this wonderful celebration of food in Punta Gorda, and we’ll be there with food samples and things for the kids.”
Among local nonprofits exhibiting will be Octagon Wildlife Refuge and Peace River Wildlife Center. Other Rotary clubs will be there to display causes that Rotarians support locally and around the world.
The Kids Fun Zone has bounce houses, rock climbing and stealth laser tag.
Charlotte High School’s Gold Jazz Band will kick off the day’s music, and The BoogieMen will rock the afternoon.
No doubt about it. Taste is back, on March 6.
But the pandemic had forced the annual food festival to skip a year in 2021, and 2022’s 14th Annual Taste has new COVID-created challenges to overcome.
One-fourth of 2020’s restaurant participants (including Phil’s 41) have closed their doors for good.
Others now struggle with staff shortages that barely allow them to operate, let alone take time to exhibit at a food fest.
Food costs have skyrocketed, so exhibitors now have the option of charging a bit more for tastes with costlier ingredients.
Though this year’s list so far includes 10 returnees, it’s thinner on restaurants and heavier on excellent alternatives like food trucks, caterers, groceries and new mom-and-pops eager for exposure.
Crowd favorites like Carmelo’s, Curry & Kabab, Dean’s South of the Border, Hurricane Charley’s and Italia have yet to sign up. (Come on, guys!)
Eateries so far include Baylor’s Southern Soul food, Brother’s Fish House, Bunny’s Caribbean Grocery & Take-Out, Capt. Bill’s Hot Delicious Seafood, Event Elements, Flavors of India, F.M. Don’s, The Grill at 1951, Isles Yacht Club, Metro Diner, Mint Thai Cuisine, Misaki Sushi, Penny’s Diner, Plaza Mexico, Red Roc Cravings and Wally’s Southern Style BBQ.
On the outskirts of Restaurant Row are snack, sweet and drink vendors, so far including Big Lemon, Gilded Grape Winery, Lava Ice Shop, NaNa’s Kettle Corn, Monte Reale New York Italian Bread, Sunny Days Ice Cream, Z Dogs and Zoet Sweet Boutique.
Tickets ($5; under 12 free) are needed only for admission and beverages. Food vendors take cash for $1 to $5 tastes (depending on food costs), and there’s an ATM on site. VIP tent tickets cost $30.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond will be at Laishley Park, Sunday, Mar. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While it is refreshing to see this "comeback"....At these prices, only the "well-heeled", Senior will enjoy that! Our middle-of-the-road, blue-collar retirees.....simply cannot afford those prices! Wealthy snowbirds...enjoy! "See you at the lesser priced restaurants!"
