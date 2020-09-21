The Punta Gorda Chamber celebrated the passing year in style Sept. 17, as the torch of the Chairmanship was passed (officially) from Debra Trenholm to June Amara.
On a night when the Chamber publicly thanked its partners and supporters, the final glory was passed to all of its members, as I proudly announced that, in collaboration with our fellow partners at Charlotte County and Englewood Florida chambers, every member of all three Chambers was officially receiving the honor of Business of the Year 2020 to recognize the tremendous burden that our local businesses have endured since March of this year. The logos of all three chambers have also been blended for this unique recognition of the local business community. Those attending Thursday event already received their hard-copy certificate. All other members who were unable to attend should have received a downloadable version of the certificate to print out and proudly display. If for any reason this email message was not received, kindly call us at 941-639-3720 to resend you a copy. The certificate comes in two formats to accommodate shorter and longer business names.
Reaffirming our slogan — "Membership doesn’t cost. It pays." — Art Crosby of TIME Realty Services, who only last Thursday received his new membership plaque, rapidly became the favorite guy in the room, as his ticket was drawn for our annual Cooler of Cheer raffle, receiving a “Beach Bums” donated football cooler filled with every type of booze possible. Congratulations and thanks to everybody who participated in the fun, with donations and ticket purchases alike.
With a very heavy heart, we were very sad to hear of the passing of past Board Executive Member, Jan Sidebottom, who served for several years as treasurer of the Chamber. Jan was a “roll-your-sleeves-up” type of gal. She loved being part of this group, especially during her tenure at the then-Peninsula Bank, where we reigned supreme. Our deepest condolences go to her loving husband “Ziggy” who, like Jan, has continued to be an active supporter of the work we do. Jan, you are forever in our hearts.
Remember, we are entering the final straits of our membership special offer. Through Sept. 30, thanks to our friends at Expedia Cruises–Air, Land and Sea Vacations in Laishley Court, there is simply no better time to join our chamber family. We are offering every new member the chance to win a $1,000 gift voucher toward any future travel plans managed by Expedia Cruises. Expedia don’t just do cruises, so this is a great reward that can be shared with your staff or family. Any new members joining in the month of September will automatically be entered into a drawing, which will be drawn by our new Board Chair June Amara on Oct. 1. The winner will be notified by phone that day.
There is no better time to become a member of this incredible family of businesses that brings you so many opportunities to succeed. What are you waiting for? Give your business a boost by calling us on 941-639-3720 to get an application. Most businesses are less than $25 per month. Just one referral will pay for your annual dues. There is so much that the Chamber brings to your table that we can stand by our motto: Membership doesn’t cost. It pays.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us well in advance, as attendance number are restricted.
If you have not registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us if space is available. No walk-ups please. Our next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23, when we visit the Captain’s Table Restaurant for our September luncheon where Tracey Codd of Expedia Cruises will be talking about her view of global/domestic travel in a COVID-19 world as we plan for 2021. The luncheon is $20 and, depending on availability, can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720 or in the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
