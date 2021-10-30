With gas prices on the rise, I sometimes ponder the benefits of owning an electric vehicle. I think of how satisfying it would feel to avoid my regular run to the gas station, plug my car in to a power source and simply let it recharge itself.
The Board of Directors for United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) recently met for their annual board retreat, aimed at reviewing the agency strategic plan, discussing bold ideas for the future and recharging our collective minds after a challenging pandemic-focused year.
In an effort to frame the conversation, members were asked how they recharge their batteries. I truly wanted to know that my board is taking care of themselves, but I was also furiously scribbling notes of new ways I might try to recharge myself when I begin to feel drained.
Let me share with you what I learned.
REST
Marcia Cullinan, Michael Saunders & Co., explained, “I am a napper. That totally recharges my battery.”
Julie Price, Bayfront Health, agreed, stating, “I’ve learned to recharge my battery by relaxing and taking some naps.”
And Kaley Miller, Punta Gorda Airport, shared that she takes advantage of the weekend by, “sleeping in until like nine or ten o’clock.”
Note to self: Bring a pillow to the office.
NATURE
Joe Bender, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge, told the group, “I love being outdoors.” He said, “It’s just a terrific retreat for me to not only recharge but then also to reflect, and it’s important to take time to do that.”
Michael Ehrat, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, felt similarly. He stated, “Nothing recharges my batteries more than being on the water at sunrise and seeing the sun come up over the water.”
Note to self: Make plans for a weekend getaway with a scenic view.
PEOPLE
“Making people laugh and hearing laughter…is something that both motivates me and recharges my batteries,” shared Fred Cort, retired management consultant.
Sue Sifrit, retired Charlotte County School Board, was more specific, stating, “A big recharge is my grandchildren.”
Note to self: Purchase a joke book; patiently wait for grandchildren.
Rest, nature, people. All of these are hugely important to me.
In fact, I felt incredibly affirmed at this year’s Global Leadership Summit when it was announced that napping is the new hustle. I opt for a quick 20-minute nap to recharge, but I still feel like I’m hustling.
The work I do daily is people-centered, giving me ample opportunity to connect with others.
And while I could attempt to recharge with a Starbuck’s medium roast when I am feeling run down and in need of a power source, I have found that I am best fueled by hearing the waves or hiking. Truth be told, Alligator Point, the beach where I grew up, is my preferred charging station. Really, anything near the water.
As we wind down 2021 and look with bold vision to 2022, I pray you will take the time to recharge as well. Most of us are mentally drained from the ongoing pandemic, increased needs in our community and a desire to keep showing up to support our neighbors who are struggling.
With fully charged batteries, we welcome your thoughts, ideas and assistance as we continue our mission to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. We can’t do it when our batteries are low. And we can’t do it alone.
