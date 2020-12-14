The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has some great ideas for you all to enjoy the season, especially offering you outdoor options that allow for social distancing and crowd separation.
Have you visited the lights at Fishermen’s Village yet? Millions of lights to get you in the holiday mood. Stroll the mall, shop local and enjoy a holiday cocktail and a great meal.
Have you booked for King Fisher’s Christmas Canal Cruise yet – an annual Punta Gorda staple for the holidays? Call 941-639-0969.
Despite these difficult times, many festive smaller events are still being planned, such as the Gardens Aglow at the Botanical and Sculpture Gardens. Tickets will need to be purchased in advance at www.peacerivergardens.org. Take the family on a leisurely stroll through their Winter Wonderland, toast your smores on a real fire and grab a snack from one of their selected food trucks. Makes a relaxing and fun evening out.
Have you got family in town over the holidays, yet you want to get some rest or have some privacy? Our local hotels are offering great pricing right now. Simply visit www.puntagordachamber.com and click on the accommodations’ tab on the business directory to select your preferred destination. While you are on that site, check out the restaurant tab and select your favorite dining destination. Check out their holiday hours and specials, and make your reservations now, since many of them are still restricting occupancy, to maintain health and safety levels.
Helping a local nonprofit is always a great thing to do at the holidays, especially after the year they have experienced. We are blessed to have so many nonprofits engaging in stellar work for those less fortunate in our community.
Last week, the boys of Gator Wilderness Camp entertained our members at our outside breakfast gathering. They warmed our hearts in so many ways. Many of our nonprofits have had to turn their programs around to handle the pandemic situation and are showcasing non-events to help raise funds.
C.A.R.E., the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and the Fred Lang Foundation were all at the same breakfast meeting, telling us their stories. Marjorie Benson of Friendly Floors went on to state that her firm was matching donations, up to a combined value of $10,000, for the Fred Lang Foundation fundraiser to benefit the work done by Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. This is an even greater incentive to help those less fortunate in our community. Thank you, Marjorie.
The holidays are a great time to pay even more special attention to ourselves. Two of our partners, Illusions Salon and Spa and Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique, along with all of our regular hair and nail salon members, are offering special holiday gifts packages that make great gifts at this time of year.
Have you visited the Visual Arts Center on Maud Street lately? They have great hand-crafted gifts in their gift shop as well as incredible art created by a multitude of local artists.
Sea Grape Gallery has been operating in our city for many, many years and their holiday gift selection is very unique. Pomegranate and Fig recently moved their store to the east side of U.S. 41 and Marion, and has a great selection of gift items for all ages and budgets.
Got a sweet tooth or want to improve your knowledge as a wine connoisseur? Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine in the Herald Court Centre is always a crowd-pleaser. Their store is filled with incredible scents of their homemade, designer chocolates and their wine and cheese selections are worthy of the highest provision stores.
Added to the Marion Avenue scene this year is Room By Room Furnishings between Sullivan Street and U.S. 41 South. Their Moonlight Third Thursday Markets are a great hit (next one is Thursday). This market has local craft vendors, live music and a great holiday vibe.
Santa Claus will be visiting the PG Social House from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 19. Due to COVID-19, advance tickets are needed, so please call them on 941-347-7888 for details on how to get those hot ticket items.
The holidays are a great time to catch up on a good book. Remember Copperfish Books relocated at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda, and they offer a huge range of reading material.
Hammer and Stain, located at 208 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is a great place to get your “crafty” side working.
Saturday is also the PGI Lighted Boat Parade hosted by the PGI Civic Association. For the route and best viewing information, please visit www.puntagordaboatparade.com.
This Thursday, at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, get into a Renaissance Holiday Groove as the Divas of Gulfshore Opera present Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols. Tickets are available by calling 239-539-3925.
This Saturday starting at 10 a.m., join in the remembrance of those who have served our country at the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home’s National Remembrance Wreath Laying ceremony hosted by Wreaths Across America. Charlotte Memorial is located at 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda.
Also on Saturday, the Punta Gorda Symphony still has tickets for their 11 a.m. outdoor Holiday Pops Concert to be held outdoors on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College on Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets must be purchased by noon Thursday by contacting www.pgsymphony.org.
We hope these will give you some ideas for where to celebrate this year’s “season.” There’s plenty more to explore. To find out everything you need to know about what’s going on to celebrate the happiest time of the year, visit www.puntagordachamber.com and click Friday Facts for our latest e-newsletter.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
