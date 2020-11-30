Welcome to what we hope will be the happiest month of the year. Hopefully, it’s the month of the first arrival of a vaccine for the dreaded virus. Definitely, it will be the last month of 2020.
As we all make our plans for the holidays, there is a sense of “better times to come.” Our local business economy is crucial to what Punta Gorda and surrounding areas looks like. Now is truly the time to support those local businesses and to ensure their survival in these difficult times. In the very near future, we have a couple of events for the community to enjoy.
Coming back this Saturday will be our Citywide Garage Sale. Scheduled for the first Saturday of every month (except January, which will be the 9th), the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. I am very pleased to announce we shall be returning to the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta for our 2020/2021 season. These markets will operate from December 2020 to May 2021. To book a vending space, please call 941-639-3720 as spaces will be limited. Each vendor ($15) will receive two parking spaces and can be used one for your vehicle, one for goods or both for your goods, but your vehicle must then be removed from the market area. Facilities will be provided on site for vendors and market guests. These markets are always very well attended. As an outdoor event, we are asking you to wear masks until further notice and to practice social distancing when interacting with vendors. Please also enjoy the businesses of the plaza, where you can enjoy a wide variety of stores to eat, shop and play.
As a joint collaboration with Isles Luxury Storage and Isles Fitness at the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, starting Dec. 3 and Dec. 17, we’ll be presenting a Classic Movie Night drive-in movie program. It will be free to attend but you must pre-register your car as space is limited. The movie will be projected on the side on the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza wall, closest to Bal Harbor Boulevard. The movie will commence at 7 p.m. and drive-up will commence at 6 p.m. Portable bathrooms will be on site and food can be purchased and brought to your vehicle from plaza restaurants. The sound for the movie, which for Dec. 3 will be "The Sound of Music," will be broadcast on the FM dial directly to each car. In order to get your space, please call 941-639-3720 and we will need your name, number of people per vehicle, make and model and license plate and telephone number in case of inclement weather. No vehicle can be admitted after the movie has begun. Punta Gorda Isles – you have been waiting patiently for something like this.
On Dec. 9, we meet at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association for our annual Holiday Business over Breakfast, hosted by Marianne Lilly of Re/Max Harbor Realty. This is traditionally a festive get-together, which we are still planning to achieve. The boys of Gator Wildness Camp will entertain us with carols, which, due to COVID-19, will be presented outside after the official breakfast program has concluded. Arrive at 7:15 a.m. for breakfast, welcome to host(s) and guests by chamber president and then carols at 8 a.m. Please wear a mask to attend, which may be removed when seated and eating. Our program will finish by 8:30 a.m. To attend, please call 941-639-3720 – limited to 50.
On Jan. 29, we shall be hosting our annual Scottish-themed Laird’s Golf Challenge at Paradise Golf Course. We are currently seeking players of all levels to come and join us. It’s a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Included will be your golf cart, light lunch, 12 holes on the newly-renovated course and after-match supper, with entertainment. Prizes galore and a lot of fun. The cost is $200 for a foursome or $50 as an individual (and we’ll create a team for you). For non-golfers, you may still join in the fun with a non-golfers' putting contest and longest drive from the range ($5). Call us on 941-639-3720 to get registered.
Despite these difficult times, many festive smaller events are still being planned, such as the Gardens Aglow at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, shows at the Military Heritage Museum and lights at Fishermen’s Village — to name just a few. To find out everything you need to know about what’s going on to celebrate the happiest time of the year, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com and under Quick Links on the right, click Friday facts for our latest e-newsletter. You can sign up and request a copy of that e-newsletter to be delivered to your inbox every week, to save you hunting in future. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, we invite you all to join us for the ribbon cutting of Sunny Days Ice Cream, which is announcing a new location inside the food court at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
Just a word to the wise: If you are buying a gift certificate this holiday season, please use it as soon as possible. Gift certificates are a great way of supporting local businesses, but there is a risk if you do not redeem the certificate and then the business closes.
Wishing you all a happy December.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
