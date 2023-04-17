If you’ve ever been around Charlotte High sports, you must know Tom Hannon.
Tom knows as much about sports as anyone I have met, but what I never knew about Tom was how many famous people he met or knows.
Let me pass on a few stories Tom told me.
• Once on a trip to New York City in 1972 with his good friend Hastings Dobson, the two had dinner at the Vazando restaurant in Manhattan. That, Tom said, is where all the New Yorkers eat.
A young lady and man with a black cowboy hat sat down at a table next to them.
“We all left at the same time and I asked the owner if he knew who the guy was next to us,” Tom wrote.
It was former boxer and champ Jake LaMotta (the movie “Raging Bull”) and his daughter. LaMotta autographed an 8x10 glossy for Tom.
• In 1951, Tom was lucky enough to have a job as a bus boy at the Palm Beach Biltmore Hotel. He worked seven days a week and got breakfast, dinner, room and board and $75 a month plus 10% of the waitresses’ tips.
While walking the beach one day he met a tall, white-haired gentleman who asked where he was from. After telling him Bradford, Pennsylvania, the fella said he managed a baseball team in Philadelphia called the A’s. Turns out, his grandson lived in Fort Myers and was a U.S. senator from 1989-2001. His name was Connie Mack.
• It was 1952 and Tom was serving in the U.S. Army when he and a friend decided to drive from their training post in Indian Town Gap, Pennsylvania to Philadelphia in Tom’s 1936 Ford that he paid $250 for.
While walking down Market Street, they saw a marquee saying “In person, on stage, the Wil Masten Trio.” A father-son act was a big part of the show with the son tap dancing and imitating the singing voices of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Turns out the son was Sammy Davis Jr.
• Jesse Owens was the guest speaker at the Bradford Sports Night banquet when Tom was young. They spoke for about 20 minutes and Tom congratulated him for his four gold medals in the Olympics. Tom noted that Owens, despite his achievements, was not invited to the White House to meet President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
• In 1969, Tom and friends visited with Muhammad Ali at his training camp on the top of a mountain in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania. Ali was cutting down pine trees and had built three log cabins. One became a gym and sleeping quarters with names of heavyweight champions on each. Another cabin was a dining hall and the third was full of antiques.
Tom’s son asked Ali if he and Howard Cosell were friends or enemies and Ali said their relationship was all show. “Ali was very cordial and honest to us,” Tom wrote. “We asked if we could come back to watch him train and he said to send a penny post card, which we did. He wrote the date on the card and sent it back to us saying he fought Jerry Quarry on 10/26/1970.” He was 30-0 at the time and only 28.
There are other stories, like the time he watched the New York Jets play the Baltimore Colts and Joe Namath broke his hand.
If you ever want to talk sports, for hours, Tom Hannon is your man.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.