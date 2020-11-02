Remember to go and vote today. If you are still procrastinating, polling stations are open until 7 p.m. tonight. Make your voice heard. Whatever the results from today’s election, we hope that tomorrow we can all have a little more peace and harmony.
The people will have had their opportunity to choose and we must all abide by that democratic principle of selecting the leader of the free world. I can hear sighs of thankfulness that the political ad campaigns will have ceased and our TVs will no longer be overrun with conflicting viewpoints. We can look forward once again to watching our favorite shows without having an ad sneak up on us, to stress us out just a little bit more.
We look forward to once again fully promoting the importance of small business in our local economy and to doing as much as possible to encourage all of us to support our local businesses and help keep them profitable, thus ensuring employment for our working neighbors.
Before COVID-19 arrived, Punta Gorda was certainly looking prosperous and healthy. The coming months will be the determining factor as to how our recovery looks. We are for sure seeing more out-of-state tags on the roads, though there is a very obvious lack of Canadian license plates.
Next year will be better for sure, but it still will be different from what we would call a normal year. Our event planning has already taken a turn, as we manage our events in a different and more personal way. Details for next year’s Wine and Jazz Festival are coming together and I’ll shortly be able to share with you what is in the cards. Having to work through the pandemic has given events such as the Wine and Jazz Festival a new lease on life. We have the opportunity to revamp and rekindle and I think you’ll enjoy what will be coming out shortly, as our plan — spread over more days, allowing for more socially-distanced enjoyment.
On Jan. 29, we will be hosting our annual Scottish-themed Laird’s Golf Challenge at Paradise Golf Course. We are currently seeking players of all levels to come and join us. It’s a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and included will be your golf cart, light lunch, 12 holes on the newly-renovated course and after match supper, with entertainment. Prizes galore and a lot of fun. $200 for a foursome or $50 as an individual (and we’ll create a team for you). For non-golfers, you may still join in the fun with a non-golfers putting contest and longest drive from the range ($5). Call us on 941-639-3720 to get your teams registered.
On Dec. 19, at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, located at 9400 Indian Springs Road, Punta Gorda, please join us as we honor our fallen heroes during the National Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony. Wreaths across America will be remembering, honoring and teaching about our local fallen heroes. For full details on the day’s events and to purchase a wreath for a specific person, please contact Tim and Pat Tyler on 941-833-0345 or via email memorialpg18@outlook.com.
There is no better time than now to join us as a Chamber member. Our 2021 Membership and Visitor Guide is in full production and all members current on Nov. 20 will get an automatic listing in this guide, which goes out all over the country. For the first time, this guide will also be available online as a flipbook on our website, offering even wider distribution opportunities to our membership. To become a member, simply call us on 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the simple application paperwork, so get your business on its way.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 1 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us if space is available. No walk-ups please. Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Our next meeting is at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 11 (free) at the Military Heritage Museum who will be hosting our November Business Over Breakfast. What a perfect day to start off Veterans Day. Our guest speaker will be Christine from Valerie’s House. Our November After Hours will be held on Nov. 17 at Illusions Salon and Spa (free), 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, starting at 5:30 p.m. (bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing) and then our November networking luncheon ($20) will be held at the Village Fish Market starting at noon Nov. 25 — start your Thanksgiving festivities early, with your Chamber friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.