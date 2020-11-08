If COVID has taught us anything, it’s to expect what we’d least expect. As businesses struggle to make it, tribulations breed off-the-chain innovations.
Take a look: a snack bar in a gaming/comic shop (PopNComics North Port); food trucks to be parked beside a W. Marion Avenue open-air venue (Harbor Social); a bakery attached to a Mediterranean restaurant (Ephesus); a night market on Nov. 12 at a combo candy shop, café, bar and furniture store (PG Social House).
Why not put the whole contents of an ice cream truck inside a food court?
WAIT! THERE’S A TRUCK IN THE MALL?
They were really thinking outside the truck when Jen and Joe Kyser gambled on opening what they jokingly call “Ice Cream Truck Inside the Mall.”
Jen had grown up with ice cream trucks in New York. But after her family moved to Florida in 1990, she was disappointed to find none here.
When the Kysers’ Sunny Days Ice Cream truck started cruising neighborhoods 14 years ago, the market was wide open. There were still no other ice cream trucks in Port Charlotte — according to Jen, “kids were ice cream truck deprived” — and it was the perfect family business for the Kysers and their own brood.
They’ve driven a long way since then, from Bradenton to Naples, adding special events, catering, even weddings, to the schedule for their two trucks, still out on the road.
But sometimes you just can’t run after that jingling ice cream truck fast enough. So now the Kysers are also bringing frozen goodies to you at Port Charlotte Town Center’s food court.
There, kids can overdose on prepackaged bars, sandwiches, Choco Tacos, Creamsicles, cones, ices and “face pops” from Sponge Bob Squarepants to Spider-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog — along with edible cookie dough, candy, chips and cotton candy.
And with the mall kids’ carousel playing music right out front, they’ve still got nonstop ice-cream-truck hurdy-gurdy as accompaniment.
Sunny Days Ice Cream ($), 941-255-1889, Port Charlotte Town Center (next to Auntie Anne’s), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
HAVE A SHOT OF CULTURE IN YOUR COFFEE
Ever since the 16th century, coffeehouses have brought people together to debate ideas, news, politics, philosophies.
So, it made perfect sense for Dan Klein to have the crow as a logo for Culture Coffee, his new café in the former Irving’s Coffee & Creamery on W. Dearborn Street.
“I chose the crow,” he explained, “because crows are social animals, traveling and communicating amongst themselves. They're pretty intelligent and have been documented making and using tools. I believe crows embody what I hope my coffee shop can be.
“It's my hope that Culture Coffee can become a gathering point for the community, artists, musicians and visitors to share not only a cup of coffee and a bite to eat, but also new ideas and projects.”
Klein had visited his parents in Englewood for years. The purchase of Irving’s and a move to Florida from Vail, Colorado, fell into place after such a visit.
“If I don’t do this,” he’d thought, “I’m going to regret it for a long time.”
Like others, he found himself charmed by Englewood, overflowing as it is with “creatives, artists and musicians. Dearborn Street, in particular, is filled with passionate people and businesses.”
A drummer who’s played open mics and gigs in Colorado, Klein won’t be drumming at the café but has created a sidewalk space there for musicians and a for-sale gallery inside for local artists.
“Gallery nights, poetry slams, trivia, game nights. If the community has an interest in it, I'm open to hosting it,” he said.
Not to mention serving breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked goods, coffees and teas, 12 flavors of Big Olaf’s ice cream, and mouthwatering vegan desserts like vanilla cake with caramel “buttercream” frosting topped with walnuts.
Culture Coffee ($), 941-460-8542, 405 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood, is open Sunday to Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 7 p.m. Klein hopes to expand hours soon.
CHEF TODD’S NEW HOUSE
Wherever Punta Gorda executive chef Todd Stolpe dons his toque and rolls up his sleeves isn’t just a kitchen anymore. It’s a cauldron of creativity.
As he’s proud to point out, the Sarasota native has never done exactly the same concept or menu twice.
His menus have always broken new ground — from wasabi-dusted, pan-seared duck breast and the addictive lobster grilled cheese at Captain’s Table to The Pier’s pioneering Asian fusion concept, including Crab Rangoon Dip with a wonton crisp.
When he had the chance to become an exec working with executive chef/owner David Repp at Cass Cay — Burnt Store Marina’s 50-year-old, 200-seat waterfront restaurant — he came on board, ready to spread his creativity south of downtown Punta Gorda.
“The people out here are amazing,” he said. “They’re generous, they’re kind and they’re appreciative.”
Cass Cay clientele likes what it likes and won’t have to abandon its favorite meatloaf and gravy anytime soon. But when they see new specials like panko-crusted grouper with pineapple kimchi and mango-jalapeño salsa, or coconut tripletail with burnt-butter bourbon sauce, they’ll know Chef Todd’s in the house.
Cass Cay Restaurant & Bar ($$), 941-347-7148, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda (inside Burnt Store Marina), is open daily noon to 8 p.m. Look for co-owner Cassandra Kelley’s (Cass Cay, get it?) equally alliterative new sister restaurant, Mila’s on the Manatee, opening in Palmetto later this season.
