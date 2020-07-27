Last Friday, our board met face to face (sort of) for the first time since March.
It did feel good to get away from the Muppet-like Zoom meetings so that we can have real interaction and discussion. Looking forward to our new fiscal year, starting on Sept. 1, we were able to agree on our Program of Work, which focuses on programs we can 90-100% guarantee on delivery during these difficult commercial times.
Some of our events will have to be either canceled or curtailed until it becomes safer to carry them out. We are already confirming that the September Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will not take place, as it was felt to be too soon to undertake such a gathering. The one for November is however still on the books, pending updated conditions and the ability to obtain necessary permits. The Mindi Abair Fall festival, originally set for Nov. 21, has also fallen foul to cancellation. We are working directly with Mindi to determine a plan for 2021 and a possible “virtual” concert around the holidays. Our Annual Awards Dinner, originally set for Sept. 19, is being redesigned to take into account current gathering restrictions and space. It will be moved to Sept. 17. More details will be forthcoming very soon.
Regardless of the event portion of our Program of Work being affected, our mainlines programs to support and promote our members’ businesses continue unabashed. We are expending the level of service to our members, with added benefits such as additional air time on local radio stations and increased emphasis on B2B referrals and promotion to drive local food traffic to your individual businesses.
This Chamber’s social media reach and website presentation is second to none. If you are currently not a member, now is simply the best time to get on board and become part of the family. Costs are as low as $17/$25 per month for individuals/small business. Membership does not cost; it pays.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has partially resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts, so remember to call well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us on 941-639-3720 to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups please.
For the coming month, our Business Over Breakfast on Aug. 12 will be hosted at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, starting at 7:15 a.m. Our August After Hours will take place on Aug. 18 starting at 5:30 p.m., held at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and hosted by Granny Nannies. We encourage attendees to bring along a gift to promote their business in the drawing, as well as to offer any donations to the Museum’s operating fund. Gifts for the drawing are preferred in the format of a local business gift card, sealed in a Ziploc with the donor’s business card stapled to the outside.
On Aug. 26, our networking luncheon will be hosted at Hurricane Charley’s. We shall be restricted to 50 people and therefore a paid advance reservation is required. The cost is $15, that includes a plated lunch and beverage (not adult, unfortunately). Our July luncheon this week at Laishley Crab House is sold out – sorry. Got to be on the spot for these reservations.
Our offices are open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday to Friday, for any guest wishing to browse our large literature and gather information for themselves. We have safety protocols in place and ensure that hygiene and social distancing are maintained at all times. We are requiring for guests to wear masks during their visit, especially as we act as reception for several other businesses in the Executive Suites behind us. We do have temporary masks for anyone needing one. You can also request information by visiting www.puntagordachamber.com, by emailing chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com or calling us on 941-639-3720.
