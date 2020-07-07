Good day to all!
The “official” unofficial 29th annual Freedom Swim kicked off at 2 p.m. Saturday with about half the folks, six or seven, taking part as in the first year, 1992. Yes, my math is correct. A lot of folks forget to count the first year. Despite the unseasonably salty water and heavy “chop” in your face, we made it in 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 49 seconds, almost a new record. Sorry the public was not invited, but Mike and I felt it prudent.
Did you know production of turpentine was a major part of the local economy in the late 19th and early 20th centuries? In fact, several turpentine camps, “stills,” were so large they warranted their own place name, such as Mars, A.C. Frizell’s operation east of Murdock on the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad line from Liverpool to Boca Grande’s port. The old railroad right of way is used today to pipe water from the Peace River treatment facility on King’s Highway to Port Charlotte. Other large turpentine operations were located at Acline (south of Punta Gorda), Evaland (also east of Murdock), Southland (El Jobean), Pineland and Vineland, William Goff’s settlement near today’s Tringali Center in Englewood.
Production began with the “chipper,” who made diagonal slashes through the pine tree’s bark to remove it. The open area was called a “cat face” because it was thought the diagonal marks resembled a cat’s whiskers. As the tree tried to heal its wound, a tin strip directed secreted sap to a small clay pot, similar to a clay flower pot, hung on the tree. Diluted sulphuric acid was used on old slashes to increase flow.
“Dippers” visited trees every week or so gathering the resin into buckets holding 50 pounds. They were then lugged to mule drawn wagons and emptied into large barrels for transportation to the “still.” At the “still,” steam hoses were used to melt resin from the barrels into large copper vats heated by a wood fire. Once full, the vats were sealed by locking a cover into place.
Steam carried the “turpentine spirit” through a copper coil, which passed through a water trough for cooling. As the outflow “settled” in a collection vat, turpentine rose to the surface and was siphoned off. The hot residue resin was then collected from the copper vats and divided into 12 categories based on quality, from the purest, “white water,” to the lowest, dark red rosin used for caulking.
Although a significant industry, there was a “dark side,” due to the use of forced labor at some “stills,” provided by prisoners leased from local jails. They lived and worked in deplorable conditions, with the workday said to be from “can’t to can’t” — from “can’t see in the morning” to “can’t see at night.” Fire and scalding from hot rosin due to explosions were constant hazards, taking the lives of many unfortunate workers. One of the largest operations was south and west of the Myakka River covering about 30,000 acres with 80,000 tapped trees. It’s believed many workers who lost their lives there are buried in the now-named Southland Trail Cemetery at the corner of McClellan and Black Avenues in the El Jobean area. An historical marker was dedicated at the site in May 2015.
Turpentine, distilled from the gathered sap of “slashed” pine trees, was one of a list of products known as “naval stores,” resin-based components, such as rosin, pitch and tar, used in building and maintaining wooden sailing vessels. Turpentine was also a common additive in cheap gin until the 20th Century, giving it a characteristic juniper berry taste without additional expensive distillations. Today the term generally applies to products derived from pine sap used to manufacture soap, paint, varnish and shoe polish, to name a few.
Thankfully, due to increasing public pressure, Florida’s legislature outlawed the leasing of convicts in 1923, ending the days of cheap labor and most large operations. Turpentine-related photos can be viewed on the Punta Gorda History Center’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.