My faith in humanity got a boost this week because of some people I talked to who want to do something nice.
They’re not trying to make a political statement. They just want to a) help kids get free masks and help their community and b) celebrate our police, fire, EMS heroes. Both events are free and are offering free stuff just to show up.
First, DM Dean Homes in South Gulf Cove is hosting a party and flag-raising Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 8121 Agate St.
Matt Trombley and Mark Dean own the company, but I talked to Gary Trombley, Matt’s Dad.
He said there will be free food, catered by Tijuana Flats, and door prizes for just about everyone who shows up.
“We’re just a group of people who want to gather and celebrate our heroes,” Gary said. “We’re Christian-based and believe everyone has rights.”
And that includes the right to celebrate. Gary told me this is a nonpartisan event.
“Everyone is welcome,” he said, stressing everyone.
Sounds like an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to gather and show their support for our first-responders — something both sides surely support.
About the same time, in Port Charlotte, a new group called SOUL will be hosting a drive-through for kids in VPK through 12th grade to pick up a free mask.
It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., or when all the masks are gone. It’s happening at 2605 Tamiami Trail (in front of Honey Baked Ham).
Fitzpatrick and Alexandria Knight, two parents who grew up in Charlotte County, are behind the SOUL group. This event is just the first of many they plan.
“We’ve had this idea for a long time, to be more involved in the community,” Fitzpatrick said.
“There is no better time for this,” Alexandria added. “Kids need masks and some parents are struggling right now.”
SOUL (Saving Our United Leaders) has a five-member board with the Knights joined by Mynisha Crenshaw, Jomo Forman and Christina Woo. Sponsors of Saturday’s event include Gold Royal 7, Community Concern for Children and Families, J&K Bath Sol, KT Lawn Care and Target.
Board members all grew up together and attended either Charlotte or Port Charlotte High. Some of them were into athletics with Fitzpatrick playing football and basketball at PCHS.
“We want to do outreach in the community and eventually maybe have an afterschool program kinda like the Boys and Girls Club does,” Alexandria said.
Upcoming events include a COVID-safe Halloween event that is still in the planning stages.
It’s all just a big first step toward coming forward and making their community a better place to live where everyone lends a helping hand.
“We figure if we see a problem and we do nothing about it, we’re part of that problem,” Fitzpatrick said.
I’m anxious to watch SOUL grow and see what kind of impact they can have on Charlotte County.
