Aimed at providing assistance for members of Charlotte County’s workforce who were impacted by Hurricane Ian, United at Work has been accepting donations for the past month. Not only have we reached 35% of our $500,000 goal, but we have also begun distributing these funds to employees who need help.

The newest member of United Way of Charlotte County’s team, Stephanie Lucy, has the privilege of working directly with the individuals who are requesting assistance. To date, employees from 19 Charlotte County businesses or nonprofit organizations have reached out for help.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments