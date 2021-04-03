A small act of kindness in the present can have a ripple effect into the future.
Charlotte County has put systems in place to effectively end veteran homelessness and chronic homelessness. We have prioritized those individuals who you have driven past on your way to work or seen at the park. While this doesn’t mean there will never be another veteran who is homeless, or chronically homeless individual, it does mean that we make these homeless situations rare, brief and one-time.
But sometimes there are problems that remain unseen. Charlotte County has a hidden homeless population that deserves a chance at having a stable place to call home.
Speaking about these hidden homeless with our community partners is quite eye opening. Renee Rebhan, Charlotte County Public School’s Homeless Education and Foster Care Liaison, and Kelly Hunter, Director of Coordinated Services for Gulf Coast Partnership, are some of the most passionate serving our community.
“Kids and families are called the hidden homeless for a reason,” said Renee. She explained that families are not necessarily sleeping in the woods or even in their cars. Some families are staying overnight with a friend or family member but might have to leave during the day or go somewhere else to do their laundry or cook a meal.
And those arrangements do not last forever. Eventually the welcome wears out and a new living situation is needed.
Kelly was pleased to share that while veteran and chronic homeless were the first priorities, Charlotte County is now able to “focus on our families and our youth.”
As these youth and families are being offered services to help them secure stable housing, many walk into their new living arrangement with very little to get them started. Kelly suggested that a big help would be a 13-gallon garbage can filled with dish soap, a toilet brush, trash bags, paper towels, wash cloths, and other essential items that cannot be purchased with food stamps.
Renee suggested a wall clock “to help with routine” as these families work to establish their new home.
United Way of Charlotte County is mobilizing the power of our community to collect these types of donations. Individual items are welcome, or you can get a team together to fill a garbage can or laundry basket. Drop items off at our office on Murdock Circle by April 30.
If you would prefer to donate laundromat, grocery and gas gift cards, UWCC will purchase and provide them. Simply text 41444 and enter keyword: helpthehomeless or visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/helpthehomeless.
I know I take it for granted when I swing by Publix to grab a bottle of dish soap, but Renee said, “There’s a tremendous amount of data that will show you we are creating the future chronic homeless when we don’t serve homeless families.” That little purchase donated to a family who is still getting their footing of housing stability will have an effect into the future.
And knowing that their community is standing with them as they get back on their feet is priceless.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.