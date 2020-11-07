Since 1985, the third Thursday in November has been set aside for the release of Beaujolais Nouveau — one week before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Beaujolais Nouveau is nontraditional in that it isn’t a wine that gets better with age. In fact, it is meant to be consumed as young as possible, when it is at its freshest and fruitiest.
This year has been an untraditional year, to say the least, and we are all due for some fun and festivities. United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) invites you to join us, virtually, for our sixth annual Beaujolais event. We will use this time to raise a glass to the Charlotte County community that never hesitates to band together when times are tough.
I was first introduced to the annual launch of the new batch of Beaujolais Nouveau in the 1990s when I spent time in Paris with my mother and stepfather. It is meant to be a celebration after a successful harvest, timed to be followed by our holiday of gratitude. And even in the most trying of years, we must not neglect to take time to reflect on the joys and the blessings of the past 12 months.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, you can enjoy a bottle of Beaujolais or a Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon. Marie LaBrosse will be hosting this fun event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us virtually to learn about the wines from local wine enthusiast Kenneth L. Johnson, Jr. Enjoy the tapas plate of your choice paired especially for your wine by Chef Jason Osborne from Charlotte Technical College.
Four tapas plate options are available, including a vegetarian selection. Choose from tasty possibilities such as Thai basil rolls with marinated shiitake mushrooms and peanut sauce, duck crostini with red onion marmalade and Boursin cheese, and roasted beet, almond-crusted Brie cheese, arugula with orange glaze on crostini. The complete menu is available at www.unitedwayccfl.org/2020-beaujolais-0.
Simply select and pay for the package of your choice for either a party of one, two or four. You will pick up your package on Nov. 19 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Charlotte Technical College. Then we invite you to tune in to either the UWCC YouTube channel or Facebook page at 6 p.m.
Each package includes a wine glass, tapas, bottle of wine, napkins and chocolate truffles packed fresh for you in a signature Beaujolais Therm-O Tote, sponsored by Florida Power & Light. Every Beaujolais ticket purchased by Monday will be entered into a drawing to be part of the live-streaming event (safely from your home) along with some extra surprises.
We are excited to offer this event as an untraditional way to be able to pause and take time to celebrate. It is important to know, however, that funds raised through the purchase of Beaujolais tickets provide UWCC a tangible way to give back to struggling individuals and families in Charlotte County who could benefit from an extra reason to be thankful this year.
In the spirit of celebration and gratitude, UWCC wishes to express thanks for our Beaujolais sponsors, Charlotte Technical College and Atlantic Wine and Spirits of Florida as well as Florida, Power & Light for generously providing our signature Beaujolais bags. Our sponsors, along with our team, Women United members and other volunteers, will be raising a virtual glass with you on this untraditional start to the holiday season.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/2020-beaujolais-0 or call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. Angie Matthiessen is the Executive Director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
