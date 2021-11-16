Valerie’s House is the first and only nonprofit organization of its kind in Southwest Florida with the sole mission of helping children grieve the loss of a loved one.
Our mission is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives. Our vision is that no child will grieve alone.
Valerie’s House is a special place where children and families connect with one another and learn the tools to heal after they have experienced the death of someone they loved. At Valerie's House, children know others their own age and they learn that loss doesn't have to limit their dreams.
In addition to our dedicated staff, many of our volunteers have lived through this journey and are here to help children and families find hope. Valerie’s House serves families in Charlotte, Sarasota, Glades, Hendry, Lee, Collier and Escambia counties. We have facilities located in: Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Naples and Pensacola.
Valerie’s House families meet twice a month. We participate in art projects and activities to help with grief group support. We also offer a Val’s Pals mentor program, school grief support groups, and one-on-one counseling services.
All of our services are free of charge to our Valerie’s House families. We are funded through grants, donations and fundraising events.
There are many ways to help our Valerie’s House Families through mentorship, volunteering, fundraising events and donations.
There are more than 4,000 children in Charlotte County who have lost a loved one. We need your help and support in sharing with others about Valerie’s House so that we can help our grieving children. We would love to give you a tour of Valerie’s House if you are interested.
At Valerie's House, children and families can enter our program one day, one year, or even 10 years after their loss. There is no set time when the child comes in, and they can attend for as long as they want.
If you and your family need Valerie's House grief support program or you know of someone who may need our services, please contact us with more information: Valerie’s House at valerieshouse.org. Our main number is 239-204-5804. For Charlotte/Sarasota County, call 239-841-0382 or email christine@valerieshouse.org.
