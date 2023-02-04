For every normally green plant there seems to be a variegated counterpart. Variegated plants are often striped, but may also appear in irregular patterns of white, cream, yellow and even pink.

To me, variegation puts a new spin on old favorites. You probably have a variegated plant in your own landscape. There is a whole universe of variegated plants to explore and collect.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

