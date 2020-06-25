As the county and state have reopened after the shelter-at-home orders and facility closures were lifted in stages, we have seen rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. Charlotte County is not among those cities and counties considered “hot spots,” but the County Commission on Tuesday strongly encouraged the public to wear masks when in public. The CDC has reiterated its guidance on wearing face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations. The Florida Department of Health issued a public health advisory urging all residents to wear masks in public. We are not out of the woods yet, so let’s not get complacent.
Our organization and community have done a great job overall to further flatten the curve. As the CDC points out, you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting others. With more and more people out and about, the risk of infection increases. You or another person may be contagious without showing symptoms.
For more information about the FDOH public health advisory, visit https://tinyurl.com/MaskAdvisory.
Library laptops
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library began providing lobby laptop access by reservation Tuesday. Access will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Laptop computers will be available in the library lobby by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 1 ½ hours per person per day. Printing will not be available. To reserve a laptop at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, call 941-833-5461. To reserve a laptop at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, call 941-681-3734. Signs will be posted reminding patrons to follow CDC guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at all library branches. That service is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All libraries remain closed for general use except for the Mid-County Regional Library.
For information, contact Jonathan Westbrook at 941-833-5459 or Jonathan.Westbrook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library or contact Lynda Citro at 941-681-3739 or Lynda.Citro@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for the Englewood Charlotte Public Library.
CharCoCares
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the CharCoCares text-messaging system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, disaster planning tips, area resources and opportunities as they become available.
Text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
Hector Flores is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
