A lasting legacy begins with a vision. For Charlotte County ophthalmologist Dr. David Klein, vision is his specialty, both medically and philanthropically.

He is known throughout our community for his heart for giving, his arms for reaching out and undoubtedly his eye for the future. Dr. Klein told me recently, “I knew I wanted to be involved in the whole community,” upon his arrival in Charlotte County in 1979. “My springboard to that level of aspiration and attainment was United Way of Charlotte County,” Dr. Klein said. “This is where I learned the true meaning of philanthropy.”

For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

