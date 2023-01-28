Angie Matthiessen

A couple days following the landfall of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County, I walked with my husband and my daughter around our cul-de-sac, checking in with our neighbors. While none of us experienced the devastation of a totally destroyed home, each family could list the new expenses that had cropped up literally overnight. Many families in my neighborhood, and I’m sure yours as well, lost at least a few days of work, reducing the income that would be available to support these newly incurred costs.

That walk gave me a renewed passion for ALICE.


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

