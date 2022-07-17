No one gets to skip over the grief path on this journey called life. Some of us come to it earlier than others, but there is no bridge to bypass it.
My feet first walked the cold steps of the grief path when I was 13. One day my brother was picking me up and spinning me in circles, and the next day all that was spinning was the world around me. I could see other people walking nearby, but I was detached from them, moving in slow motion while everyone else moved past me so quickly.
I learned that grief can be incredibly isolating, especially for a child. But it doesn’t have to be. Charlotte County is blessed with a wealth of resources for the community, but one resource that holds a special place in my heart is Valerie’s House. They have a vision that no child will grieve alone, and you can help support that vision for the children in our community at their Celebrate Charlotte event.
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, you can Sip, Sample & Shop and support the work of Valerie’s House.
Not only am I excited about this event because of the cause it supports, but I am also excited to participate as one of several models in the fashion show. Walking the runway path, while not my favorite choice, is preferable to the loneliness of the grief path. Yet in my experience with grief, I am not truly alone. Christine Carey, director for Valerie’s House-Charlotte County, said, “Many of the models who will be walking the runway have walked the grief path.”
Christine explained that this event is to benefit the children and families in Charlotte County who are grieving the loss of a loved one. And while grief takes many forms, this event will focus on reflecting on the good memories we have. As Christine put it, “You celebrate the good parts.” The event will focus on celebrating Charlotte County and the people who live here.
In addition to the fashion show that features 18 local leaders sporting the latest looks from Dillard’s, there will be a DJ, a vendor marketplace, mini makeovers, food and drink samples and raffle items. Elsa and Anna will be making an appearance at some point in the afternoon as well, as they, too, have experienced loss.
When I walked my grief path as a teenager, I didn’t have access to a resource like Valerie’s House. The peer support and therapeutic activities available to our local children provide an incredible benefit on their journey. Your attendance at this event will be an opportunity for you to celebrate Charlotte County as well as to help local children on their journey down the grief path.
This special day will benefit Valerie’s House-Charlotte County and lift up the grieving children of Southwest Florida. A $25 ticket will provide you with food and drink samples and shopping. A $35 VIP ticket includes three raffle entries ($10 value) and an automatic drawing to win a special VIP basket. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at valerieshouse.org/events.
