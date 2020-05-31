That pizza guy’s at it again.
A few weeks ago an anonymous donor paid for a few hundred pizzas for the families of Englewood Community Hospital staff, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters. He also picked up the tab for 300 pizzas for the families of kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County.
“Do you know, some of those kids had never had a pizza?” he told me.
His name is Nick. For reasons I agreed to, we’ll leave it at that.
Now, Nick wants to do more.
A few years ago he walked into an Englewood barber shop to get a trim. Suzette Haxton was working there as a massage therapist. It was a fairly new profession for her.
“I got into it because I just like taking care of people,” she said.
Nick, who has had back surgeries and was at the time in pain more often than not, said she was an angel from heaven for him.
“I could walk around for three days in no pain after that massage she gave me,” he said.
He became a regular client.
When the coronavirus put the brakes on area businesses, Haxton felt the impact. By the time she was able to open up her Massage by Suzette shop again, she had not only lost a lot of income but many of her clients were staying away.
Nick saw an opportunity to not only help people in high-stress jobs or those with pain and no money to get help, but also to give a friend’s business a boost.
“He will pay for more than 200 hot stone massages,” Haxton said. “We’re going to have a contest where you can nominate someone who is in need of a massage. Tell us why this person deserves a free massage. We have five judges who will go through all the nominations and select the winners.”
Haxton’s contest starts today. You can nominate a person for the free massage by emailing massagebysuzette1@gmail.com.
Haxton said she will name about 50 winners at a time and they will have three months to redeem their ticket at her Murdock studio.
Sounds like a great deal to me. Hot stone massages are typically $70 to $80.
I asked Nick about the financial hit for all those rubdowns and he said he’s not a rich guy really. He just likes to help people.
“My wife passed away three years ago and she was always volunteering and helping others,” he said. He said his kids are in good shape and he wanted to do what he could to pick up where his wife left off.
Nick said he really got a kick out of giving pizzas to the families at the Boys and Girls Club.
“Some of those kids are 6-12 years old and only get a hot dog and chips for a meal,” he said. “I am trying to help people who fall through the cracks. So many people are not getting the help they need and there are so many people who are helping others (during this pandemic) that are not being recognized.”
Those people will be in good hands, literally, with Suzette, Nick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.