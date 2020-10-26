Our outdoors events are slowly making a comeback, though we are still taking as many preventative precautions as possible. We are actively encouraging mask usage and our vendors will be providing sanitizer. On our calendars currently are the Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair on Nov. 28-29 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days).
Our Saturday Farmers’ market on Taylor is steadily increasing its number of vendors so that by early December, should conditions allow, we can return to the pre-COVID number of vendors.
On Jan. 29, 2021, we will be hosting our annual Laird’s Golf Challenge at the newly-refurbished Paradise Golf Course off U.S. 17. This Scottish-themed scramble tournament will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and culminate in happy hour and prizes for lucky teams. Registration, which includes golf cart, 12 holes, post-round supper and more fun that you care to handle, is $175 for a foursome, or $50 per individual. This registration can be completed online in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
Our resource development committee has been working hard on ways to host the 2021 Wine and Jazz Festival, under new rules and in the current environment. We are closing in on a plan, which we can share with you all very soon.
All mark April 10, 2021, as a new date for our Pirates Day Festival, which was one of our first cancellations in April 2020. It’s coming back, with Jesse Rice as our guest musician of honor. All of this is good news as we move forward to other event planning. Steady as she goes, but positive signs indeed.
Coming back soon will be our Citywide Garage Sales. Scheduled for the first Saturday of every month (except January which will be Jan. 9), starting Dec. 5 (8 a.m.-noon), I am very pleased to announce we shall be returning to the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta for our 2020/2021 season. These markets will operate from December 2020 to May 2021. To book a vending space, please call 941-639-3720 as spaces will be limited. Each vendor ($15) will receive two parking spaces and can be used one for your vehicle, one for goods or both for your goods but your vehicle must then be removed from the market area. Facilities will be provided on site for vendors and market guests. Book early to ensure your spot. These markets are always very well-attended. As an outdoor event, we are asking you to wear masks until further notice and to practice social distancing when interacting with vendors.
As a joint collaboration with Isles Luxury Storage and Isles Fitness at the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, starting Dec. 3 and 17, we’ll be presenting a Classic Movie Night drive-in movie program. It will be free to attend but you must pre-register your car as space is limited. The movie will be projected on the side on the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza wall, closest to Bal Harbor Boulevard. The movie will commence at 7 p.m. and drive-up will commence at 6 p.m. Portable bathrooms will be on site and food can be purchased and brought to your vehicle from plaza restaurants. The sound for the movie, which for Dec. 3 will be "The Sound of Music," will be broadcast on the FM dial directly to each car. In order to get your space, please call 941-639-3720 and we shall need name, number of people per vehicle, make and model and license plate and your telephone number in case of inclement weather. Again, there is no charge and there are no specific reserved spaces – you will be allocated your space upon arrival after 6 p.m. No vehicle can be admitted after the movie has begun. An instruction sheet on getting the movie sound through your FM radio will be handed to you upon arrival. Punta Gorda Isles: You have been waiting patiently for something like this. Fun for all ages.
The board of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is actively involved in discussing items on the November 2020 ballot that affect our local businesses. Currently, the board has taken two positions:
1. To support fully the 1 cent sales tax extension, to allow for our city and county to move forward with specific projects that will benefit our community. We recommend a YES vote.
2. Not to support Amendment 2, that will raise the mandatory minimum wage in Florida to $15 an hour. At a recent board meeting, it was very apparent that not just the hospitality sector will be affected by this proposal and that every single business will be pressured even more in these difficult times to meet the increased payroll load. We recommend a NO vote. The site www.amendment2hurtsyou.com has been created to help sale Florida jobs by voting no on this amendment.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 1 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us on 941-639-3720 to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups please. Our next meeting is Nov. 11 at 7:15 a.m. (free) at the Military Heritage Museum, which will be hosting our November Business Over Breakfast. What a perfect day to start off Veterans’ Day. Our guest speaker will be Christine from Valerie’s House. Our November After Hours will be held on Nov. 17 at Illusions Salon and Spa (free), 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, starting at 5:30 p.m. (bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing) and then our November networking luncheon ($20) will be held at the Village Fish Market starting at noon on Nov. 25.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
