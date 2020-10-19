We hosted a fabulous socially distanced Business Over Breakfast last Wednesday and we want to thank both Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and The Chapman Insurance Agency for making it all possible for us all to enjoy.
One of the main topics of discussion was how small businesses are maxing out their time, trying to keep their heads afloat in these pandemic times and how to keep customers and themselves in as comfortable environment as possible. Unprovoked, our attending members stressed the importance of Chamber membership, since the Chamber provides such a lot of marketing opportunities that allow for one-stop visibility on both websites, in the office and on social media.
Over the years, the PG Chamber’s social media platform has grown exponentially. If you have not yet “liked” the Punta Gorda Chamber page, there is no better time than now to do so. As much as social media can be a royal pain to business owners to manage, it is also a sure-fire way to get your company message out there and to hear what your customers are looking for and commenting about. As a member, your business can share social media posts onto our already established and largest local Chamber platform, allowing you to promote your promotions, events and news to a large local/regional audience.
Our website is also available as a free tool to our members. Www.puntagordachamber.com is one of the most searched local sites for people seeking information on businesses, events and local flavor from around the country and beyond. Each member, upon joining, is given a log-in and password to their very own listing in our business directory, which can be enhanced by photos, keywords, operating hours, driving directions, specials and so much more and all of this is FREE as part of your annual membership fee (which, in most cases, is still below $24 per month!). One click and one new customer pays for your annual dues.
The sky is YOUR limit as far as marketing opportunities are concerned. As this time of year, our members are also being contacted by Chamber Master, our online partner that manages the software we use for our member directory, our hot deals (special offers) page and our calendar. Very affordable rates apply to get your company logo linked to your own site on these much-visited pages. Interested, but haven’t received an email or call yet? Just call us on 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you over to the Chamber Master specialist who can assist you.
Coming at the beginning of January 2021 is also our annual Member and Visitor’s Guide, produced in conjunction with the Charlotte Sun. Your local ad representative should already be talking to you about advertising in this year-round publication, if you are a member. If not, or you are new to the Chamber, just call us 941-639-3720 and we’ll get your interest over to the right person. I told you – there should be NO obstacle to you being part of your local Chamber. Punta Gorda Chamber, where membership doesn’t cost: it pays!
Coming back soon will be our Citywide Garage Sales. Scheduled for the first Saturday of every month (except January which will be the 9th), starting Dec. 5, 2020 ( 8 a.m.-noon), I am very pleased to announce we shall be returning to the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta for our 2020/2021 season. These markets will operate from December 2020 to May 2021. To book a vending space, please call 941-639-3720 as spaces will be limited. Each vendor ($15) will receive two parking spaces and can be used one for your vehicle, one for goods or both for your goods but your vehicle must then be removed from the market area. Facilities will be provided on site for vendors and market guests. Book early to ensure your spot! These markets are always very well attended. As an outdoor event, we are asking you to wear masks until further notice and to practice social distancing when interacting with vendors.
The Board of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is actively involved in discussing items on the November 2020 ballot that affect our local businesses. Currently, the Board has taken two positions:
1. to support fully the one cent sales tax extension, to allow for our city and county to move forward with specific projects that will benefit our community. We recommend a YES vote.
2. not to support Amendment 2, that will raise the mandatory minimum wage in Florida to $15 an hour. At today’s Board meeting it was very apparent that not just the hospitality sector will be affected by this proposal and that every single business will be pressured even more in these difficult times to meet the increased payroll load. We recommend a NO vote
The site www.amendment2hurtsyou.com has been created to help sale Florida jobs by voting no on this amendment.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
